Texas Baseball Reinforces Coaching Staff With Two Massive Hires

Earlier this offseason, the Texas Longhorns suffered a key loss in the dugout. Shortly after their season-ending loss in Omaha, former associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain made a move and joined the staff in College Station.

Losing Cain would have been a tough pill to swallow, but was made worse with the fact that he left for Texas' bitter rivals. As a result, Jim Schlossnagle needed to bring in a big-time name capable of filling the void left behind by Cain.

Well, it is safe to say he did exactly that. On Tuesday evening, According to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the Longhorns are set to hire Jack Marder as the new recruiting coordinator. There is no denying that this is a home run hire for Texas.

Two big-time additions to Texas' staff

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle hits batting practice before an Austin Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marder makes his way to Austin from Eugene, where he helped secure several elite recruiting classes during his time with the Oregon Ducks. Now, he gets to bring that expertise to the Forty Acres and recruit for one of college baseball's premier programs.

However, that was not the only hire announced on Tuesday evening for the Longhorns. Joining him will be Caleb Longley, who is being brought on to also assist in recruiting while helping out with hitting as well.

This, of course, is not Longley's first time in the dugout with Texas. He previously worked as an assistant coach prior to the hiring of Jim Schlossnagle and now makes his return back to Austin.

Having made it back to Omaha, the Longhorns are eager to get back in 2027 and leave with their seventh national championship in tow. Beyond that, though, they want to build a consistent contender and that starts with an ability to win on the recruiting trail.

The hiring of both Marder and Longley will go a long way toward achieving that goal. Both excel at bringing in the elite talent needed to compete in the gauntlet that is the SEC, especially Marder and his ability to find succces both with incoming freshman and in the transfer portal.

As for Longley, his addition also bodes well for the offense. In his previous stint Texas posted some of the club's best numbers in program history, including a program record 128 home runs during the 2022 season.

With these two officially ready to rock burnt orange and white, the attention immediately turns back to the transfer portal. Don't be surprised if more elite commits decide to call Austin home as a result, with a trip back to the College World Series on the agenda.

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