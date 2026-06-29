Grading Every Texas Baseball Transfer Portal Addition

As the transfer portal window comes to a close and several players finalize their intentions for the future, the picture of what Texas baseball's 2027 roster could look like is finally coming into focus.

The MLB Draft should provide even more clarity, as several current Longhorns — and multiple members of Texas' signing class — are expected to hear their names called next month.

While many fans certainly hoped Jim Schlossnagle would have made some more headline-grabbing moves in the portal, Texas still addressed several of its glaring holes. And if the additions all pan out, the Longhorns could once again field one of the nation's most complete rosters.

And considering Texas entered the offseason needing to replace stars like Carson Tinney and Aiden Robbins, the early returns have been encouraging.

Here's how each addition grades out.

3B Linkin Garcia

Texas Tech's Linkin Garcia scores a run against UAlbany. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grade: A+

It's hard to imagine Texas finding a better fit.

Garcia arrived from Texas Tech as one of the premier players available in the portal after hitting .338 with an .877 OPS while proving capable of playing both shortstop and third base.

His raw power hasn't fully surfaced yet, but Schlossnagle's staff has earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to swing development. Aiden Robbins arrived in Austin with similar questions about his power profile before blossoming into one of college baseball's premier sluggers.

Garcia is expected to slide immediately into the starting third-base role vacated by Temo Becerra. He's also viewed as one of the top collegiate prospects for the 2027 MLB Draft, giving Texas another potential star on the infield.

It's about as close to a perfect portal addition as you can find.

C Ian Armstrong

Grade: A

Replacing Carson Tinney was always going to be a tall task, but Armstrong gives Texas one of the few catchers in the country capable of softening that blow.

The St. Mary's transfer hit .351 with 16 home runs while leading the West Coast Conference in home runs, slugging percentage and OPS. He also totaled 80 hits, 17 doubles, two triples, 51 RBIs and 53 runs scored while earning first-team All-WCC honors.

He is also expected to be one of college baseball’s best defensive catchers thanks to his elite pitch framing.

The Longhorns missed out on former TCU star catcher Nolan Traeger when he committed to Arkansas, but they essentially landed the next best thing. And if Armstrong develops the way Tinney did in Austin, Texas could have another elite catcher on its hands.

OF Sawyer Solitaria

Grade: B+

This is the highest-upside addition Texas has made, and possibly the most necessary.

The Kent State transfer hit .294 with a .408 on-base percentage, a .558 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 13 doubles and 47 RBIs. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, the raw tools are obvious.

With a .294 average, his offensive profile may require a bit more projection than Garcia's or Armstrong's, but Texas is betting its player development program can unlock something remarkable. He also struggled in the field at times during his two seasons at Kent State, though he certainly has the size and athleticism to improve.

The Longhorns desperately needed another corner outfielder after Aiden Robbins' expected departure, and Solitaria checks that box while bringing legitimate middle-of-the-order potential.

OF Trevor Goldenetz

Grade: B-

Goldenetz fills a need even if he isn't the flashiest addition.

Texas spent much of last season searching for answers in the center field, and Goldenetz arrives with valuable experience at the position.

The Long Beach State transfer hit .369 as a freshman while posting a remarkable .489 on-base percentage and striking out in just 11 percent of his plate appearances.

And while his bat-to-ball skills are elite, the biggest question is power.

Goldenetz didn't hit a home run as a freshman and collected just three extra-base hits all season. But while his defense may be void of highlight-level stuff, his .968 fielding percentage remains solid and gives Texas a true center-field option.

He may not provide star potential, but his contact skills and defensive capabilities make him a valuable addition to an otherwise thin outfield group.

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