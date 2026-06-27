Texas Baseball Receives Major Roster News for Next Season

Texas baseball won’t have to look in the portal for a versatile infielder, as Casey Borba, a draft-eligible junior, will forgo the 2026 MLB Draft.

With the return of Borba to Austin, the Texas Longhorns will get a major boost in an infield that is currently rebuilding. Second basemen Ethan Mendoza, the other draft-eligible junior, has yet to announce his future, and fellow infielder Temo Beccera is out of eligibility.

Despite struggles at the plate in 2026, being a streaky hitter throughout the season, Borba will take on an even more elevated role, offensively, and provide a leadership role in the locker room heading into the 2027 season.

Borba Entering Historic Territory In 2027

Texas' Casey Borba (31) rounds the bases on a home run against Tennessee in an NCAA college baseball game on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Knocking in 18 home runs this past season, Borba quickly shot up the Longhorns' home run all-time list. His 34 home runs across his three seasons in Austin have him tied for sixth place with Kody Clemens.

If Borba can sustain his home run pace, barring injury next year, he’ll break into the top-five home run list, being only eight away from tying Jalin Flores at fifth place. The Longhorn infielder needs 12 homers next season to top the program's only Golden Spikes winner, Ivan Melendez, for third place on the board.

While Borba struggled at the plate for large swaths of the season and buried in the bottom of the order. He still provided positive moments for Texas when he was hot. He closed out the final five regular-season games, going 7-for-16 for 11 RBI and five home runs.

In the postseason, Borba grew cold, registering just five hits and striking out 12 times in the Longhorns' eight games during their trip to the Men’s College World Series.

As a dynamic infielder with experience playing in every position, Borba will be a major piece in Texas' journey back to Omaha. Starting at both first and third base, splitting time in each when the Longhorns experience injury trouble during the season, Borba was a solid defender.

The Longhorns picked up infielder Linkin Garcia and will most likely play at third base despite Borba’s elite defensive ability in the hot corner.

It opens the door for Borba to start at second base next season, a position he played briefly during his sophomore year, if Mendoza does not come back. Of course, Borba can seamlessly return to first base in 2027.

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