Jim Schlossnagle Responds to Criticism After Texas Longhorns Austin Regional Exit
Texas Longhorns baseball, the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA baseball tournament, had its season come to an abrupt end on Sunday when they were upset for the second time by the UTSA Roadrunners.
In light of the disappointment and fan discourse following the upset loss, Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle addressed his team's unsuspected early exit with the media, giving their opponents all the credit.
"[UTSA is] not a fly by night team, that is a real team, that's a Omaha caliber club in every way," Jim Schlossnagle said in a post game press conference. "They can play a lot of different brands of baseball...they have a, definitely have a persona about them and it's a winning persona."
This was not the first, or the second, time Texas had fallen to UTSA this season either.
Sunday's loss was the third time in 2025 and the second time in the Austin Regional that the Roadrunners beat the Longhorns. Texas first lost to UTSA in the regional on Saturday, 9-7.
But, despite the disappointing early tournament exit, Schlossnagle was proud of his team and had high praise for his players - particularly for their resolve during the regular season en route to an SEC Championship.
"I was proud. Proud of the way our guys competed, pretty banged up, which every team is," Schlossnagle said. "But, really proud of our team...no disrespect to the teams in the past, but this is the first team at Texas that's ever had to play through the SEC."
This was the University of Texas' first year as a member of the SEC and finished in baseball as the regular season champions with a 22-8 record.
The SEC was the nation's most impressive conference this season in baseball, with eight of the 16 teams selected to host regionals for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Of course, after winning a conference with that kind of resumé, expectations were sure to rise quickly. And that's exactly what they did, adding to the pain of the loss even more.
Regardless, Schlossnagle remains proud of his team.
"To be the SEC champion and to host a regional, we all understand Omaha is where we all want to end up," Schlossnagle said. "But when you go 44-14 in our league it doesn't make it a bad season, just not the right ending."