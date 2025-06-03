Three Texas Longhorns Enter Transfer Portal
In the ever changing landscape of college athletics, the transfer portal has become more important than ever. Teams must adapt quickly as players declare their intention to enter the portal, especially by being aggressive in the portal to fill the potential holes left behind by those heading elsewhere.
For the Texas Longhorns, this reality was reinforced on Monday for Jim Schlossnagle and his staff as a trio of players announced they would be hitting the portal and playing elsewhere come next season. Those three players were outfielder Matt Scott, outfielder Donovan Jordan and left-handed pitcher Chance Covert.
Of the three aforementioned players that will be transferring out, the only one that saw any action for the Longhorns during the 2025 season was Scott. He appeared in three games for Texas and went hitless in five at-bats, while managing to get on base once via a hit by pitch.
While these first three departures may not have been major contributors, it does highlight the importance of the portal in today's game. Especially for a team like the Longhorns, who will likely look drastically different once the 2026 season rolls around. First and foremost, left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer and first baseman Kimble Schuessler are both out of eligibility.
Elsewhere, outfielder Max Belyeu, catcher Rylan Galvan, shortstop Jalin Flores, third baseman Casey Borba and the pitching tandem of Luke Harrison and Ruger Riojas are all draft eligibile. That doesn't necessarily mean they will be guaranteed to enter the draft, but it only goes to show what other areas the Longhorns could need to fill.
Fortunately, though, Schlossnagle proved last offseason they can be aggressive in the portal, getting key additions in second baseman Ethan Mendoza and Spencer. With a full offseason to both address departures via the portal and draft, as well as bring in key players once again, look for the Longhorns to rebuild the roster in an attempt to take another step forward in year two under Schlossnagle.