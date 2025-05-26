Texas Baseball Hosting Austin Regional Following Dominant Season
From the moment the first pitch of the season is hurled in February, teams across the nation battle it out to put together their respective résumés. These résumés come together over the course of months, as each team looks to do what it can to put itself in the best position to make it to Omaha.
The team with the best application come Selection Monday is granted the No. 1 overall national seed, guaranteeing them a regional host nod and super regional host, too, if they win. Joining them is the rest of the national seeds, No. 2-No. 8, while No. 9-16 are only guaranteed to host their respective regionals. For the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, they can comfortably consider themselves within the top eight.
However, while they must wait until Selection Monday to determine exactly which seed they slot into as well as the other three teams joining them, they were able to confirm the obvious on Sunday evening. They will be hosting an Austin Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field when the NCAA Tournament starts.
This will be the first time the Longhorns are hosting a regional since the 2022 season, which is also the last time they made the College World Series. Unlike that squad, though, the 2025 team would not have to go on the road and win a super regional if they managed to come out of the Austin Regional victorious.
With an Austin Regional now officially confirmed the question will be where in the top eight the Longhorns find themselves on Monday afternoon. For most of the season they appeared destined to claim the No. 1 national seed, especially following their 19-2 start in SEC play. Then they scuffled down the stretch, going 3-6 over their last nine conference games.
They still won the regular season conference crown, though, but were then subsequently eliminated in their first game of the SEC Tournament by the Tennessee Volunteers. That loss marked a potentially concerning trend for Texas entering postseason play, but those losses can be wiped from memory if the team can get back to its winning ways on Friday.
Whether or not the Longhorns ultimately claim the No. 1 national seed is yet to be seen, but for now they can guarantee that there will be more games to come at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in 2025.