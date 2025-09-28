Texas Baseball Dominates With Victory Over Texas Tech in Scrimmage
On Saturday, Texas Longhorns baseball took to the Disch-Falk Field, as they faced the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the fall exhibition matchup.
Though the two teams are no longer technically Big 12 rivals, Texas won in-state bragging rights in a 9-3 victory over Texas Tech.
Newcomers Showed Out
During the off-season, the Longhorns underwent major roster changes, losing 16 players between the transfer portal as well as the MLB Draft. However, they repulenished their roster with 10 new players from the portal.
While there are multiple returners to help out, such as junior Ethan Mendoza, junior Casey Borba, as well as the senior pitching trio — Rugar Riojas, Max Grubbs and Luke Harrison — Schlossnagle highlighted the transfers he believes will give the Longhorns an edge.
"Guys like (Aiden) Robbins, (Temo) Becerra, Haiden Leffew, Ashton Larson, Josh Livingston, you know, those guys are all you know, really, really good players that were heavily sought after and and they're going to play big roles for our team this year," Schlossnagle said.
In Saturday’s matchup, it proved true — junior transfer Aiden Robbins accounted for whopping five total RBIs. His first being at his first plate appearance, in which he drove in Texas’ first run, then he accounted for four more across the fifth and sixth innings.
Other notable players in the scrimmage proved to be freshman Maddox Monsour, the Georgia native went 2 for 4 at the plate with an impressive four stolen bases, as well as junior and Notre Dame transfer Carson Tinney who went 2-for-4 at the bag.
“I think I have a lot of value, not only on the field, but off the field... I also think I bring a lot of energy to the squad," Tinney said in a media availbility. "So I'm excited to be a part of that and show it.."
The scrimmage proved to show movement from new players and transfers, such as Maddox and Robbins. It was also a showcase for returners and what they look like heading into the season.
While last season ended on a sour note, having lost to UTSA in the 2025 NCAA Austin Regional Baseball Tournament, for many Longhorns, this game will hopefully launch the start of a winning season for Texas.