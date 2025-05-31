Texas Baseball Facing UTSA in Austin Regional Winner's Bracket
There are few weekends in college sports that can compete with the beauty of the opening of baseball's NCAA Tournament. Across the country teams battle it out, with plenty of upsets and highlight-reel plays happening.
For the Texas Longhorns (43-12), they managed to avoid putting themselves on the list of regional No. 1 seeds to go down to their No. 4 seed counterpart. They squared off against the Houston Christian Huskies and handled their business, picking up a 7-1 win thanks to a dominant bullpen showing to put them in the winner's bracket.
As for who they would face in said game, that came down to the winner of the UTSA Roadrunners (45-13) and the Kansas State Wildcats in the Austin Regional nightcap. And that one was all Roadrunners as they took a 1-0 lead in the first and never looked back, dominating the Wildcats and breezing their way to a 10-2 win and a matchup against Texas.
How to watch/listen:
Saturday May 31 at 8 p.m. CT - SEC Network OR ESPN+/TexasSports.com/Audio
A look at UTSA's regional so far -
The Roadrunners opened their weekend on Friday evening with a showdown against the Wildcats. While some thought this had the potential to be a high-scoring slugfest, that was far from the case. They had no trouble dispatching Kansas State, racking up 10 runs on 10 hits while the pitching did its job to secure the 10-2 win.
UTSA by the numbers:
- Record - 45-13
- Runs scored - 512
- Runs allowed - 301
- Team Avg. - .317
- Team Avg. against - .256
- Team ERA - 4.93
UTSA wins this game if...
Its pitching staff manages to match the level of production they showed against Kansas State on Friday night. They scattered six hits across nine innings, but racked up 10 strikeouts and squashed any threat that the Wildcats managed as they would go on to leave a disappointing nine men on base in the loss.
As for the Longhorns, they were opportunistic against the Huskies. They tallied seven hits and capitalized on a trio of errors, cruising to a 7-1 win. However, they did leave six men on base. If the Roadrunners can take advantage of Texas' offensive woes that plagued them down the final stretch of the season then they could find themselves in the regional final on Sunday evening.
Texas wins this game if...
In a similar vein to the team in the other dugout, Texas will have a strong chance at winning this game if the pitching staff does its job. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they were not forced to burn any of their key arms in the win over the Huskies as the duo of Grayson Saunier and Hudson Hamilton bridged the gap from Ethan Walker's early exit to the final out.
Now, though, they must rely on those key arms to get the job done against a potent UTSA lineup. One that just put up a 10-piece on Kansas State in its regional opener. Of course, this is a staff capable of shutting down the best lineups when everything is clicking on all cylinders. If they can do that long enough for the bats to scratch across some runs, then they will like their chances to get to the regional final.