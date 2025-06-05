Texas Baseball Lands Elite Transfer Portal Commit Josh Livingston
There is no denying that the 2025 season came to an end in disappointing fashion for the Texas Longhorns. Despite winning the regular season conference championship, they ended the year scuffling and ultimately lost their home regional for the first time since 2007 at the hands of the UTSA Roadrunners.
However, that just meant the offseason was upon us and thus it was never too early to look ahead to the 2026 season. Especially as this will be Jim Schlossnagle and his staff's first full offseason in Austin. It didn't take long for them to attack the transfer portal either, as former Wichita State first baseman Josh Livingston committed to the Longhorns on Wednesday evening.
Livingston was a big-time get for Schlossnagle and the Longhorns. The former Shocker offers a strong presence at the plate, coming to Austin fresh off an outstanding showing in 2025. Displaying both power and an ability to get on base consistently, he slashed .284/.403/.555 while leading the team in both home runs and RBI, recording 15 and 48, respectively.
He also offered stellar defense at first, too, boasting a sparkling .990 fielding percentage while committing only three errors all season long.
The addition of Livingston fills an immediate area of need for Texas, as Kimble Schuessler is out of eligibility. In his final season as a Longhorn the veteran first baseman slashed .312/.377/.489 while handling the move to first with ease as he displayed elite defense.
Schlossnagle being aggressive in the portal early should come as no surprise. During his first offseason with the Longhorns in 2024 he landed multiple key players from the transfer portal, including star second baseman Ethan Mendoza and staff ace Jared Spencer.
It will be even more important for him to do so this offseason, however. Not only are both Schuessler and Spencer out of eligibility, but key players such as outfielder Max Belyeu and catcher Rylan Galvan are draft eligible.
There is still plenty of time for the transfer portal to shake out, both for players leaving Texas and those who decide to commit. What can be said for sure, though, is Schlossnagle and his staff will put together a group of portal recruits that put the Longhorns in the best position to succeed next season.