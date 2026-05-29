Texas Baseball Live Score for College Baseball Regional Tournament vs Holy Cross

Every game during the regular season has led to this point, with the Texas Longhorns (40-13) set to kick off their quest to get back to Omaha.

That journey begins at home, as they were named the No. 6 overall national seed and are thus hosting the Austin Regional. The first obstacle in their path to the College World Series is a clash with the Holy Cross Crusaders (25-28).

Getting into the winner's bracket is the goal for the Longhorns in their opener against Holy Cross. Of course, they know better than anyone that doing so does not guarantee they will advance out of the regional.

Can Texas start off strong against Holy Cross?

Texas Longhorns Aiden Robbins, Casey Borba and Anthony Pack Jr. throw up the Hook 'Em Horns. | University of Texas Athletic

They learned this lesson last season, as they reached the winner's bracket game on Saturday only to eventually lose twice to UTSA and see their season come to a disappointing, early end. Avoiding that fate this go round starts with taking care of business on Friday.

These two teams enter the Austin Regional on opposite ends of the spectrum momentum wise. For the Longhorns, they went one and done in the SEC Tournament for the second straight season following a sluggish 8-1 loss to Arkansas in the quarterfinals.

In the other dugout, the Crusaders needed to win the Patriot League Tournament to secure the conference's automatic bid. Accomplishing this goal, they come into Friday's contest having won four of their last five contests.

On the mound for the Longhorns will be the veteran left-hander, Luke Harrison. Consistently one of Texas' best arms throughout the season, it will need him to deliver another solid performance in order to save the bullpen for a potential path through the winner's bracket.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking to kick off the Austin Regional with a win against the Crusaders on Friday afternoon from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

How to watch/listen -

Friday May 29 - 12 p.m. CT - SEC Network/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

RF - Aiden Robbins

C - Carson Tinney

LF - Anthony Pack Jr.

2B - Temo Becerra

SS - Adrian Rodriguez

3B - Casey Borba

1B - Ashton Larson

DH - Ethan Mendoza

CF - Dariyan Pendergrass

P - Luke Harrison

Live updates will be available after first pitch

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Egrie: Strikeout looking

Sandell: Double

Royer: Strikeout swinging

Connors: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First:

Jaden Wywoda (Holy Cross) pitching

Robbins: Strikeout swinging

Tinney: Fly out to right

Pack: Solo home run, Longhorns lead 1-0

Becerra: Fly out to left

Top Second:

Grundy: Fly out to right

LaFleur: Single

Brown: Grounded into double play (6-4-3)

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