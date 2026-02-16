Texas Longhorns Hold Firm in Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

Over the weekend, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns opened their 2026 college baseball season with a dominant sweep of the UC Davis Aggies. Aside from a narrow 6-4 win over their opponent on Saturday, the Longhorns looked stellar in every facet of the game with commanding wins on Friday and Sunday.

Because of their 3-0 start, the Longhorns' held strong at No. 3 in the country in D1 Baseball's weekly top-25 rankings. The top-10 as a whole remained relatively unchanged aside from the rise of both TCU and North Carolina. The Tar Heels moved to No. 10 after sweeping the Indiana Hoosiers, while the Horned Frogs were the biggest winners of the week moving from No. 10 to No. 7 with wins over Vanderbilt and No. 8 Arkansas.

While there's an argument for the LSU Tigers to take over the No. 1 spot, D1 Baseball rarely punishes teams for just winning a series and not sweeping their opponent. The Louisville Cardinals were the only program to drop out of the top-10 after going 1-2 this past weekend against Michigan State.

Noticeable Growth for the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While we're only three games into the season, the Texas Longhorns showed noticeable growth, especially at the plate. Last season, the program's offensive production was largely based on the long ball. Against the Aggies over the weekend, Texas showcased a far more capable and balanced offense than in recent seasons.

Anthony Pack Jr., Ethan Mendoza, and Aiden Robbins were the biggest producers at the plate over the weekend. All three Longhorns logged five or more hits and eight or more total bases, with Mendoza recorded a team-high seven runs batted in. The second baseman also hit home runs in Texas' first two contests of the year.

The Longhorns also dominated when it comes to plate discipline. As a team, Texas totaled 25 walks to just 19 strikeouts across all three games. Last season's squad ended the season with over 550 strikeouts to just under 300 walks. Even with a small sample size, the Longhorns put themselves in positions to score by making opposing pitchers work hard to find outs.

The only reason I've mentioned the offense this much is because the Longhorns, and the rest of the country, know what the program has on the mound. You don't get ranked in the top-5 in the preseason because you just have a solid offense.

As expected, the starting rotation for Texas looks elite as they combined for 17.1 innings pitched, while allowing just eight hits, four walks, and three earned runs. They also struck out an average of 7.6 Aggies per game. The Longhorns' pitching staff finished the weekend with a team earned run average of 1.80.

What makes this team special is its ability to win behind both its pitching and its hitting — a trait shared by most top-10 programs. If that kind of balance persists throughout the season, the Longhorns could be a perennial top-10 team this season.

