Texas Baseball Remains Atop D1Baseball's Top 25 After Perfect Week
Heavy is the head that wears the crown, or so they say. Newly annointed as the top team in the nation, the No. 1 Texas Longhorns had no issues taking care of business during their first week atop the poll.
They started the week with a midweek contest against a solid mid-major program in the UTRGV Vaqueros, and easily dispatched of their in-state foes. Cruising to an 11-4 victory, the Longhorns were not going to let themselves suffer another midweek upset loss.
After that it was a three-game set against the then-No. 8 Auburn Tigers, who themselves entered the series having won six straight and fresh off a sweep of the LSU Tigers. And again, Texas had no issues handling its business.
The Longhorns cruised to a sweep of the Tigers, including a 14-2 run-rule rout in the series finale -- which was capped off by a Kimble Schuessler three-run blast to give him a whopping eight RBI.
Sweeping Auburn ensured Texas recorded a perfect week record wise, and thus remained atop the latest edition of the D1Baseball top 25 rankings. This comes ahead of arguably the biggest week on Texas' 2025 schedule.
First, a road trip to complete the two-game series against the Texas State Bobcats. Revenge will be on the Longhorns' mind after the Bobcats came to Austin earlier this season and delivered a 5-3 upset loss.
That will be followed by one of the most highly anticipated series of the season across the sport. A red-hot Texas A&M Aggies team will be coming to town and undoubtedly will want to knock the Longhorns down a few pegs.
While they can only play one game at a time, the Longhorns know what's at stake this week. Picking up a win over a solid Texas State squad followed by a series win over the Aggies would further bolster their résumé to host a regional come June.