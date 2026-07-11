Top Texas Baseball Recruit Selected Second Overall in MLB Draft

Heading into the MLB Draft on Saturday afternoon, the Texas Longhorns were poised to be one of the club's most heavily impacted. It didn't take long for that come to fruition, either.

With the second overall pick, the Tampa Bay Rays were quick to select shortstop Grady Emerson out of Fort Worth Christian School in Fort Worth. Of course, anyone who follows college baseball knew this was always the most likely outcome for Emerson.

The question was never about whether or not the star shortstop would set foot on campus in Austin. Rather, it was about how high he would be drafted and how much money he would get upon signing. One of those questions has officially been answered.

What are the Rays getting in Emerson?

Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the draft, several projections and mock drafts believed Emerson to be the top player in the draft and had him going No. 1 overall to the Chicago White Sox. All it takes to see why everyone is so high on him is one look at his film.

Not only was he named the 2026 Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas, but he also received national Gatorade Player of the Year honors as well. He dominated during his final season at Fort Worth Christian School, posting an absurd .532 average.

Emerson will, of course, not be the last player with Longhorns ties taken in the draft. Fellow Class of 2026 recruit Brody Bumila is likely to be an early-round selection as well, even with potential health concerns that could cause a slide down the board.

Elsewhere, key players from the 2026 squad in Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Ruger Riojas are all certain to be taken within the first few rounds as well. As for Emerson, a player of his caliber coming to campus was always going to be a long shot.

Fortunately for Texas, Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have put together a deep group of Class of 2026 recruits behind Emerson and Bumila. They've also brought in a strong group of transfer portal additions as well so far to bolster a talented 2027 roster.

Yes, getting someone on campus of Emerson's talent would be an amazing outcome. However, that is always going to be a far-fetched outcome. Despite that, though, expect this Texas staff to continue to go after the big fish in order to build a roster capable of being perennial title contenders.

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