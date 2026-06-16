Texas Baseball Live Score for College World Series Rematch vs. Georgia

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns displayed their ability to bounce back from adversity in a big way on Monday afternoon. After dropping their College World Series opener, they bounced back with a dominant 14-2 win over the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide.

From the first inning it was clear the Longhorns were not going to let themselves only play two games in Omaha. They jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening frame on the back of three doubles, capped by a two-run two-bagger off the bat of Adrian Rodriguez.

His double sparked a historic performance from the sophomore shortstop. Adding a single, triple, home run and another double, he finished 5-for-5 and hit the third cycle in Men's College World Series history while tying a single-game record with a career-high seven RBI.

Can Texas get revenge against the Bulldogs?

Texas Longhorns outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. celebrates his home run with shortstop Adrian Rodriguez against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College World Series. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Texas' strong offensive production was more than enough support for Ruger Riojas. Making potentially his last start in burnt orange, the veteran right-hander delivered an absolutely gutsy performance on the mound over six two-run innings with seven strikeouts.

After extending their stay in Omaha, the Longhrns now find themselves staring down a rematch against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. They'll hope for a much better performance than the one they put on the field in an ugly 7-1 loss on Saturday evening.

Getting the nod on the mound will be the southpaw, Luke Harrison. A steadying presence for Texas throughout the season, he'll do his best to stifle Georgia's elite lineup and then hand the ball over to a fresh bullpen with their season on the line.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, with the Longhorns looking for revenge against the Bulldogs to keep their season alive on Tuesday evening at the Men's College World Series.

How to watch/listen -

Tuesday June 16 - 7 p.m. CT - ESPN/TexasSports.com/Audio

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

Live updates will be available after first pitch

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