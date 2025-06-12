Pair of Texas Baseball Stars Earn NCBWA All-American Honors
The season may be over for the Texas Longhorns, however that has not stopped the accolades from rolling in for several of their key contributors. While the season ultimately came up short of the ultimate goal, which is winning it all, these stars still put together dominant campaigns.
And on Wednesday evening even more honors were bestowed upon the Longhorns, as both Dylan Volantis and Rylan Galvan were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American Teams. These two receiving yet another award should come as no shock to anyone who followed Texas throughout the 2025 season.
Volantis' dominant freshman campaign has earned him a plethora of awards. Those honors include a spot on both the SEC All-Freshman Team and a First Team All-SEC nod, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, another Freshman All-American selection and a spot on the First Team ABCA All-Region.
Of course, as has been said time and time again, just look at the southpaw's numbers and you see why him landing anywhere else but the First Team would be absurd. Starting with his saves, he recorded 12 overall, with 11 coming in SEC play and setting the new single-season record for saves by a freshman in conference play.
Then there's his actual metrics which were, obviously, utterly dominant. He led the Longhorns in a variety of different stats, but the ones that jump off the page at you are his including his 1.94 ERA and 74 strikeouts while recording the fifth-most innings pitched at 51.0.
His battery mate Galvan also earned a NCBWA All-American selection, as he was named to the Third Team. Like Volantis, the Texas backstop was a First Team All-SEC member and First Team ABCA All-Region selection while being named a finalist for the Buster Posey Award.
Again, his numbers speak for themselves. That won't stop us from doing them more justice, though. An anchor for a lineup that experienced plenty of struggles, Galvan slashed .296/.452/.613 while leading the team with both 15 home runs and 47 walks, and tying Casey Borba for third with 47 RBI.