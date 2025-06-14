Texas Baseball Staying Aggressive, Lands Portal Commit Kaleb Freeman
Under the guidance of skipper Jim Schlossnagle, the Texas Longhorns have been one of the more aggressive teams in the transfer portal. He attacked the portal in his first offseason in Austin in 2024, landing multiple big-time commits in the short time he had to work with after taking the job. Most notably were the additions of second baseman Ethan Mendoza and left-handed pitcher Jared Spencer.
That approach to the portal has remained the same one year later. After an early, disappointing end to the season, Schlossnagle and his staff got right to work at retooling the roster. They started out strong with the additions of Wichita State's Josh Livingston and Butler's Jack Moroknek. Adding again on Saturday afternoon, Georgia State's Kaleb Freeman joined the Longhorns.
Freeman is yet another big-time win for the Longhorns in the portal. He was one of the best bats available and will head to The Forty Acres ready to provide an instant boost to the lineup during the 2026 season.
During his lone season with the Panthers, the switch-hitter was absolutely phenomenal at the plate and led the team in a plethora of stats, including a sensational .349 average. Elsewhere, he paced Georgia State with 73 hits, 61 walks and 28 doubles, with both his walk and double totals setting single-season school records.
He started all 56 games for the Panthers in 2025 and played both in the outfield and at second base. However, with Mendoza holding down the fort, look for the Longhorns to slot him either into the outfield or potentially elsewhere in the infield to get his production in the lineup.
There's no doubt that Freeman will not be the last portal recruit we see the Longhorns aggressively pursue. They will continue to retool and rebuild, especially as they await decisions from several key draft-eligible players. For now, though, Schlossnagle and his staff will celebrate the win Freemman provided and continue to look for additions that will put them in a position to win in 2026.