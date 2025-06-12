Texas Baseball Lands Elite Transfer Portal Commit Jack Moroknek
After the season ended for the Texas Longhorns, it was only a matter of time before the transfer portal became a key storyline for the offseason. It didn't take long either, as within the first two days the portal opening several talented freshman announced their intention to play elsewhere in 2026.
However, it was not only players going out for the Longhorns in the early stages of the portal. On June 4, Texas secured its first big transfer recruit as Wichita State first baseman Josh Livingston declared his commitment. And then just over a week later another big get rolled in, as Butler Bulldogs outfielder Jack Moroknek announced his commitment on social media.
Moroknek spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, however he did not see any action during his freshman season in 2023. Then as a sophomore he appeared in 55 games and put together a strong slash line of .327/.411/.588 while racking up 13 home runs, 14 doubles and driving in a healthy 44 RBI.
This set the stage for his massive breakout campaign in 2025. As a junior, the slugging outfielder sported an absurd .372/.443/.702 slash line. That wasn't all, either, as he upped his numbers across the board and finished 16 double, 18 home runs and 57 RBI while cutting his strikeout numbers down from 51 to 41.
On top of his stellar showing at the plate, he provided phenomenal defense in the outfield which will come in handy in a very pitcher-friendly park like UFCU Disch-Falk Field. As well, his addition fills a hole following the transfer of Tommy Farmer IV and likely departure of Max Belyeu to the MLB Draft.
Moroknek is another big win for a Texas squad facing some potential big departures in the draft and potentially the portal still. He, along with Livingston, show that Jim Schlossnagle and his staff are more than willing to be aggressive once again in the transfer portal to fill those potential holes and make sure the Longhorns are contenders once again in 2026.