Texas' College World Series Opener vs. Georgia Facing Weather Delay

UPDATE - The first pitch between the Longhorns and Bulldogs is now scheduled to take place at 7:45 p.m. CT.

‼️ UPDATE ‼️



First pitch time for Game 4 of the #MCWS between @TexasBaseball and @BaseballUGA will take place at 7:45 PM CT. https://t.co/2N2LdMJyLx — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 13, 2026

Well, the anticipation for the beginning of the College World Series for the No. 6 Texas Longhorns will have to build a bit more, folks. Due to weather in the area, first pitch against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will be delayed past an initial 7 p.m. CT start time.

A weather delay is certainly not what anyone wanted, especially ahead of a game that has drawn a plethora of lofty expectations. Not that those expectations are unwarranted, either, as these two teams have been among the best in the country throughout the season.

The Longhorns finished second in the SEC behind the Bulldogs this season but then went one-and-done in the conference tournament. Despite that loss, they were awarded the No. 6 overall national seed and have responded in strong fashion.

Texas will have to wait to start in Omaha

The Texas Longhorns baseball team sings the school song prior to the series opener against the Ole Miss Rebels. | University of Texas Athletic

First, they swept through the Austin Regional in strong fashion with wins over Holy Cross, Tarleton State and UC Santa Barbara. From there, they welcomed Oregon to UFCU Disch-Falk Field and took care of business in two games, avoiding an "if necessary" and moving to 5-0 on the postseason.

As for the Bulldogs, they have also not lost a postseason game. After winning the regular season conference crown and the tournament crown, they breezed through the Athens Regional. They were tested in the Athens Super Regional but ultimately prevailed over Mississippi State following a pair of offensive slugfests.

Now, both teams find their way to Omaha and are that much closer to lifting a national championship. Texas knows it will have its hands full against a Georgia squad that looked unstoppable for large parts of the season.

In that regard, the Longhorns have their ace ready to take the mound in Dylan Volantis. He's shined in the postseason and continued his strong campaign, cementing his place in the conversation for best pitcher in all of college baseball.

Offensively, they've been clicking on all cylinders. The usual suspects in Aiden Robbins, Carson Tinney and Anthony Pack Jr. have been doing major damage while key bats such as Adrian Rodriguez have emerged with a plethora of clutch hits.

Now, they turn their attention to the Bulldogs. Winning on Saturday will put them in the winner's bracket against Oklahoma on Monday evening and keep them from having to scrap out of the loser's bracket as they try to reach the championship series.

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