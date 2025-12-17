Texas Longhorns Add Speedy Outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass to 2026 Squad

Texas Longhorns Baseball has added to its 2026 roster with a commitment from College of Charleston outfielder Dariyan Pendergrass. The redshirt senior was a massive threat on the basepaths last season with the Cougars swiping 43 bases.

In his final season with the College of Charleston, Pendergrass started all 59 games for the team in centerfield. At the plate, the Hartsville, South Carolina native slashed an impressive .296 with four home runs and 37 RBIs. Pendergrass was also the third Cougar in the program's history to reach 40 stolen bases in a single season.

With the addition of Pendergrass, the Longhorns now have a significant speed threat in both the outfield and on the basepaths. While he may not start over guys like Noah Williams or Aiden Robbins, Pendergrass gives the Longhorns another way to produce on offense.

Pendergrass' Story Thus Far

Stolen base 28.



Dariyan Pendergrass is tied with Brett Gardner (2003), Oliver Marmot (2007) and Clay McCord (2009) for eighth all-time in single season swiped bags.#TheCollege 🌴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/v7lJVTkk3u — Charleston Baseball (@CofCBaseball) April 18, 2025

Before dominating at the College of Charleston, Pendergrass spent two years at Spartanburg Methodist. The outfielder started 96 total games with the Pioneers.

As a freshman, Pendergrass burst on to the scene as he started all 52 games. The outfielder led the team in batting average (.452), runs (80), hits (84), triples (four), walks (37), stolen bases (34), and on-base percentage (.546). While his freshman year included some stunning statistics at the plate, what really set him apart is his speed on the bases.

It was in his sophomore year that Pendergrass fully leaned into the speed side of his game. While his batting average took a dip, his effort in swiping bags lead him to even more stolen bases than his freshman season with 41. In only his second year at the collegiate level, Pendergrass had multi-steal efforts in 13 games with 20 multi-hit performances.

After spending two seasons with Spartanburg Methodist, Pendergrass then transferred to the College of Charleston. In his first season with the Cougars, the outfielder put up solid stats before a season-ending injury. In the 28 games he played, Pendergrass hit .300 at the plate with 22 runs and 10 stolen bases.

With limited action in his first season at the Division 1 level, Pendergrass took advantage of his final season in Charleston by being one of three Cougars to start in all 59 games. He paced his team in at-bats (223), runs (65), sacrifice bunts (six), and stolen bases (43). His 43 stolen bases ranked eighth nationally with 10 multi-steal games and four contests with three stolen bases.

Speed never slumps and Dariyan Pendergrass has plenty of it. He was one of the best catalysts at the mid-major level last season. https://t.co/j5T4JZO1o3 — Joe Healy (@JoeHealyD1) December 16, 2025

D1 Baseball's Joe Healy said it best. Speed on the basepaths can be the difference in winning and losing games. While batting average can rise and fall, having a guy that put himself in scoring position is something that opposing defenses always have to be aware of.

Pendergrass' versatility both in the outfield and in the batting lineup is something that sets him apart from most Longhorns currently on the roster.

