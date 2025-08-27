Texas Baseball Officially Reveals Loaded 2026 Roster
While we may be approaching football season, that does not mean we can't go ahead and talk about the state of the Texas Longhorns' roster for the upcoming 2026 college baseball season. The season may still be several months away, but the roster is here and features a plethora of names to be excited about.
First and foremost, we would be remiss not to talk about the continuity of the coaching staff. It isn't uncommon for strong staffs to see their talent raided and coaches leave for a step up elsewhere. Fortunately for the Longhorns that was not the case this offseason, as Jim Schlossnagle and his coaches are staying put.
Now, to start off on the player side of things, there are multiple talented players from the 2025 SEC champion squad making their return to campus. Most notably is the trio of pitchers in Ruger Riojas, Luke Harrison and Max Grubbs.
As the offseason continues to march on, the Longhorns are set to have yet another talented roster in 2026
These three arms were part of one of the nation's premier staffs, thanks in large part to the addition of pitching coach Max Weiner. Now, they get another full offseason to hone their craft and come back even better in 2026. They aren't the only pitchers to be excited about either. Joining them are multiple exciting members of a loaded transfer portal class, including Cal Higgins and Haiden Leffew.
Moving from the mound to the rest of the diamond should not lessen your excitement about this Texas team. Littered across the field will be a mix of exciting returning talent as well as incoming transfers alongside them.
Leading the way among the group of returners will be Ethan Mendoza, Casey Borba and a pair of electric second-year studs in Jonah Williams and Adrian Rodriguez. All four were key members of the 2025 squad and will look to take another big step forward next year.
Adding to the squad will be even more elite transfer portal members, headlined by Carson Tinney behind the dish. He isn't the only notable transfer, of course, and will be accompanied by talented ballplayers such as Callum Early and Temo Becerra.
Rounding out the roster for the Longhorns is an absolutely loaded class of freshman. Among those set for their first season at UFCU Disch-Falk Field are Grady Westphal, Cooper Rummel, Anthony Pack Jr. and Sam Cozart.
Trying to predict how the season will turn out in August would be a fool's errand. At this time last year expectations were varying for the Longhorns, with most believing they'd be middle of the pack in the SEC. Then they went and won the regular season conference championship. However, this squad is talented from top to bottom and has plenty of potential to not only repeate that feat, but get to Omaha.