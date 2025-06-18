Texas Longhorns Stay Hot, Land Another Coveted Portal Recruit
The transfer portal for college baseball has not been open a full month and Jim Schlossnagle and his staff have still put together an impressive haul of recruits. If the portal were to close early it would still be one of the best groups of additions heading into the 2026 season.
Fortunately for the Texas Longhorns, that won't be happening. And on Wednesday their already stacked haul of portal players grew even stronger. According to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the Longhorns struck once again in the portal and managed to secure a commitment from Seton Hall's Aiden Robbins.
Robbins showed his elite potential as a freshman for the Pirates in 2024. That season saw him record a solid .302/.368/.512 slash line while tallying six home runs, 34 RBI and swiping a healthy 11 bases.
His sensational freshman campaign set the stage for what would be an utterly dominant sophomore year in 2025. Emerging as one of the best bats in the conference, the outfielder earned a First Team All-Big East selection after putting together an absurd .422/.537/.652 slash line. That wasn't all, though, as he also blasted six home runs, drove in 38 runs and led the Pirates in hits (86), walks (44) and stolen bases (20).
Put those bonkers numbers together from both of his first two seasons and you get a ballplayer that has shown he can get on base either via a hit or drawing a free pass. Then when he is on base, he becomes an immediate threat to move up an extra 90 feet at any given moment.
He is the fifth portal recruit so far this offseason for Schlossnagle and his staff, joining Wichita State's Josh Livingston, Butler's Jack Moroknek, Georgia State's Kaleb Freeman and Mississippi State's Luke Dotson.
This undoubtedly will not be the last recruit the Longhorns land from the portal. Schlossnagle has shown his willingness to be aggressive, and is working hard to retool the roster ahead of the 2026 season.