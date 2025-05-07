Longhorns Country

Texas Baseball Secures Best Non-Conference Record in 16 Years

Texas baseball defeats Lamar to improve to 20-3 in non-conference regular-season play

Texas Baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle watches from the dugout as the Longhorns prepare to take on the Auburn Tigers in the first game of a three-game series on Thursday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, April 17, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With a 9-3 win over Lamar on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns baseball team secured its best non-conference regular-season record in 16 years.

Texas baseball was off to a slow start in its final Tuesday game of the season leading by only a single run through four innings. It wasn't until the eighth that the team caught fire and scored five runs, securing a 9-3 victory.

"It's like your one hit away from really breaking the game open [and] they gave us plenty of opportunities," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said in a press conference. "It's frustrating cause everybody can feel that one hit, but that's how weird baseball is."

Casey Borba on-base during a Texas Baseball game
Texas infielder Casey Borba (31) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, April 15, 2025 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether by hit or by walk, the Longhorns constantly found themselves on base against the Cardinals. Lamar finished the night having walked Texas batters 16-times, with Casey Borba taking the most with four. The team also recorded eight hits, including a two-run home run from Borba in the eighth.

"We obviously had a real frustrating weekend in Arkansas, we didn't really play them very tight," Schlossnagle said. "They beat us in every way, but good to get back home and get to play."

The Tuesday victory improved Texas' non-conference record to 20-3 for the season, the programs best since 2009 when the Longhorns went 21-3 in non-conference play. Texas finished runner-up in 2009 in the Men's College World Series, dropping two games to LSU.

Texas still has two conference series remaining this regular season. They're first set to face Florida for the final home series of the year this weekend. The team will later travel to Norman where it will take on the Red-River Rival Oklahoma to close out regular season play.

"We have two big weekends coming up and it will be nice to have a little rest in between," Schlossnagle said.

The Longhorns series against the gators begins this Friday, with regionals quickly approaching in the coming weeks. Florida currently sits at 11th in the SEC with an 11-13 conference record.

