Texas Baseball Secures Best Non-Conference Record in 16 Years
With a 9-3 win over Lamar on Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns baseball team secured its best non-conference regular-season record in 16 years.
Texas baseball was off to a slow start in its final Tuesday game of the season leading by only a single run through four innings. It wasn't until the eighth that the team caught fire and scored five runs, securing a 9-3 victory.
"It's like your one hit away from really breaking the game open [and] they gave us plenty of opportunities," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said in a press conference. "It's frustrating cause everybody can feel that one hit, but that's how weird baseball is."
Whether by hit or by walk, the Longhorns constantly found themselves on base against the Cardinals. Lamar finished the night having walked Texas batters 16-times, with Casey Borba taking the most with four. The team also recorded eight hits, including a two-run home run from Borba in the eighth.
"We obviously had a real frustrating weekend in Arkansas, we didn't really play them very tight," Schlossnagle said. "They beat us in every way, but good to get back home and get to play."
The Tuesday victory improved Texas' non-conference record to 20-3 for the season, the programs best since 2009 when the Longhorns went 21-3 in non-conference play. Texas finished runner-up in 2009 in the Men's College World Series, dropping two games to LSU.
Texas still has two conference series remaining this regular season. They're first set to face Florida for the final home series of the year this weekend. The team will later travel to Norman where it will take on the Red-River Rival Oklahoma to close out regular season play.
"We have two big weekends coming up and it will be nice to have a little rest in between," Schlossnagle said.
The Longhorns series against the gators begins this Friday, with regionals quickly approaching in the coming weeks. Florida currently sits at 11th in the SEC with an 11-13 conference record.