Texas Baseball Star Follows Controversial Reaction With Bounce-Back Game
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns baseball team has spent the past three days battling the Florida Gators, with the series record currently standing at 1-1.
Texas fell short in game one, losing by a six run margin with a final score of 8-2.
They climbed their way back up in game two, finishing the game with a 5-2 victory. However, with the win, came controversy regarding Texas freshman left fielder Jonah Williams.
Williams, who plays both football and baseball for the Longhorns, caught fire in game one of the series after expressing strong reactions to nearly every pitch that came his way during his at bat in the seventh inning.
With one runner on base and a seven run disadvantage, some didn’t view that the situation called for Williams’ outward exhibition of discontent with Florida’s pitcher.
The freshman ultimately earned a free walk to first base after four of the six pitches during his time in the batter’s box missed the strike zone. Williams decided to toss his bat to the side and nod his head during his trip to first.
While some saw his behavior as a method to excite his team in spite of the score, others questioned whether or not getting walked to base warranted his reaction.
However, the 17-year-old athlete followed the walk in game one with a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning of game two, which helped elevate the Longhorns to victory.
Texas baseball posted the play on their X account with the caption “fire us up, @JonahW409.”
While he might not be liked by everyone, it appears that he has the kind of talent that Texas might need as they approach the end of the regular season and the start of what could be a strong postseason showing.
Williams, who was in high school just a few months ago, currently has a batting average of .347 across 13 games. As one of the top football safety recruits in his class, he is expected to make an impact on Texas football as well throughout his career as a Longhorn.