Texas Freshman Two Sport Athlete Earns Trash-Talking, Bat-Flipping Walk in Loss
The Texas Longhorns and Florida Gators split the first two games of a three-game series this weekend. Florida won on Friday and Texas won on Saturday. During the Friday game baseball fans were introduced to future Longhorns safety Jonah Williams who went viral for a very heated walk late in an 8-2 loss.
Trailing by seven runs in the bottom of the seventh, Williams came to bat with one out and a runner on first. He proceeded to take six straight pitches and earn a walk. As you can see from the video below, he was really feisty throughout the process.
After ball four was called he did a little bat flip and then as he walked to first he had words with the pitcher, then the catcher and then the first baseman.
Coaches and umpires intervened before things escalated and lessons were learned. In this case, Williams apparenlty found out about the unwritten rules. You'll have to excuse him if he didn't know them because he's only a 17-year old who was playing high school football a few months ago. Williams was one of the top safety recruits in the nation and he'll be playing for Steve Sarkisian in the fall, but for now he's hitting .347 in 13 games since he joined the baseball team early. It's not like there was a spring game for him to play in.
Williams followed that walk on Friday with a bases-clearing double on Saturday that was the difference in the second game of the series.