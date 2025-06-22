Report: Texas Longhorns Star Enters Transfer Portal
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns baseball team and coach Jim Schlossnagle have reportedly lost another notable name to the transfer portal.
Per reports from Chip Brown of Horns247, Texas outfielder Will Gasparino plans to enter the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons with the Longhorns.
A Los Angeles native, Gasparino started 113 of 117 games with Texas while hitting .247 for 104 hits, 96 RBI and 25 home runs. He was a Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention during the 2024 season.
With the departure of Gasparino, the Longhorns have now lost outfielder Tommy Farmer IV, freshman third baseman and outfielder Sam Richardson, outfielder Matt Scott, outfielder Donovan Jordan and left-handed pitcher Chance Covert.
On the flip side, Texas has added Mississippi State pitcher Luke Dotson, Wichita State first baseman Josh Livingston, Butler outfielder Jack Moroknek, Georgia State outfielder Kaleb Freeman, Seton Hall outfielder Aiden Robbins and Western Kentucky pitcher Cal Higgins.
This past season, Gasparino credited Texas assistant coach and former MLB star Troy Tulowitzki for helping in his development.
"[Tulowitzki] was a pretty big factor for sure," Gasparino said. "He played 10 plus years in the big leagues, really good hitter, one of the best shortstops in the game, he just knows a lot about baseball," Gasparino said. "He knows a lot, he's going to develop you, and he's been through the game, he knows the ins-and-outs."
Texas ended its 44-14 season without even making it to the super regionals after losing twice to UTSA at the Austin Regional.
"I was proud. Proud of the way our guys competed, pretty banged up, which every team is," Schlossnagle said. "But, really proud of our team...no disrespect to the teams in the past, but this is the first team at Texas that's ever had to play through the SEC. ... To be the SEC champion and to host a regional, we all understand Omaha is where we all want to end up. But when you go 44-14 in our league it doesn't make it a bad season, just not the right ending."