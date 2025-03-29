Texas Tallies Second-Straight Run-Rule Decision with Win vs. Missouri Tigers
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns continued to dominate at the plate on Friday evening, notching their second consecutive run-rule matchup of the week with a 15-4 victory over the Missouri Tigers.
Texas took its SEC campaign to Colombia to face off against the Missouri Tigers following a run-rule victory over Sam Houston on Tuesday.
While the weather tried to keep the Longhorns at bay, they let it rain home runs, ultimately taking a 15-4 victory in seven innings.
Junior shortstop Jalin Flores opened things up with a home run in the top of the first inning for a solo score. Not long after, graduate student and first baseman Kimble Schuessler launched one of his own to kick off the second inning.
Another home run from junior right fielder Max Belyeu for two RBI would ignite a scoring spree for the Longhorns in the third inning. Flores and junior catcher Rylan Galvan each walked at the command of starting Missouri pitcher Ian Lohse, who had given up four walks across two innings pitched. Lohse was traded out for Seth McCartney, yet struggles at the mound would continue to bode well for Texas.
McCartney gave up a walk to freshman pinch hitter Cole Chamberlain to load the bases, and Schuessler reached first on a fielder's choice while Flores scored on an error. Sophomore center fielder Will Gasparino singled through left field to buy enough time for both Chamberlain and Galvan to pass home plate. Junior outfielder Tommy Farmer added an RBI single, and a single from freshman second baseman Ethan Mendoza followed by a walk from Belyeu secured another RBI.
The Longhorns carried a 9-0 lead into the top of the fourth, and starting Texas pitcher senior Jared Spencer kept the Tigers quiet with three strikeouts thus far.
Texas still showed no mercy as Gasparino sunk back-to-back home runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a combined six RBI, even as Missouri scrambled with another pitching change.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a ground out for an RBI. Spencer gave up two walks, his first of the night, and allowed a single for an RBI before being replaced by relief pitcher sophomore Thomas Burns.
Although Burns let a double loose for two more RBI, Missouri would have no room to make a come back, as the score settled at 15-4 in the seventh inning to enact the run rule.
Texas will be back in action against Missouri on Saturday in a double-header, with the first matchup beginning at 2 p.m. CT and the second commencing 45 minutes after the first one ends.