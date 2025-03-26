Texas Longhorns Run Rule Sam Houston Bearkats in Midweek Win
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns gave an electric showing against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Tuesday night, taking a 13-3 win as the team reclaimed its midweek rhythm.
Highlighted by three home runs for a combined six RBI, alongside six doubles, Texas looked efficient on the plate, enough so that the Longhorns run-ruled the Bearkats after seven innings.
"Regardless of the score, guys kept putting together good at-bats," head coach Jim Schlossnagle said postgame. "Thought we stayed on the ball, used the whole field. [It] was a good offensive night for us."
After a stagnant start, Texas starting sophomore pitcher Kade Bing gave up a single and a double in the top of the second inning, with a Bearkat runner scoring on a ground out to first base. But the Longhorns would answer right back, as catcher and graduate student Kimble Schuessler doubled to right field and later scored on another double by sophomore centerfielder Will Gasparino.
Schussler and Gasparino seemed to ignite the bats of their fellow Longhorns, and Texas broke away from the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning. Sophomore second baseman Ethan Mendoza singled on a bunt, followed by another single from junior right fielder Max Belyeu. Junior shortstop Jalin Flores stepped up to the plate and slugged a home run to feed the Longhorn fans in the Yeti Yard for three RBI.
With no outs on the board, junior catcher Rylan Galvan singled, advanced to second on a ground out and made his way to third on a wild pitch. He eventually passed home plate when fellow catcher and graduate Kimble Schuessler knocked a single for an RBI, and Texas was up 5-1.
Hits stayed hot through the fourth, with Mendoza and Belyeu launching a double and a single, respectively, for two more RBI.
The bottom of the fifth inning opened up with a double from Galvan, who was set up for success thanks to a homer from freshman third baseman Adrian Rodriguez. It wouldn’t be much later until Gasparino slammed the third homer of the evening to put Texas up 10-3.
“Watching the younger guys hit homers, it’s just fun to see those guys grow up and be mature and tapping in their power a little bit,” Flores said.
Mendoza and Belyeu each passed home plate once more in the bottom of the sixth inning to boost the score to 12-3.
As the Longhorns took their prominent lead into the seventh inning, Schlossnagle put some new faces in the lineup, including freshmen outfielder Jonah Williams, pitcher Aiden Moffett, and outfielder Matt Scott ॥.
“It was awesome to see our younger guys finally get in,” Gasparino said. “They work just as hard as us, they do everything the same. It’s good to finally see them play and cheer them on.”
A double from freshman pinch hitter Cole Chamberlain and a single from junior Jayden Duplantier for an RBI solidified the run rule at 13-3, leaving their teammates to storm the field in celebration.
Texas has now recorded 10 runs or more in eight games this season and will continue its trek in the SEC this weekend against Missouri on the road, beginning on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.