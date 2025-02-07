Longhorns Country

Longhorns Baseball Trio Receive NCBWA Preseason All-American Honors

With the season one week away, three Longhorns received prestigious preseason recognition.

Connor Zimmerlee

Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Well, folks, we are officially one week away from the beginning of the 2025 college baseball season. With it comes plenty of long home runs, walk off victories, strikeouts and a plethora of other sights and sounds that fans love.

The Texas Longhorns will begin their season away from home once again, as they are set to spend their opening weekend in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown on Feb. 14.

Jalin Flore
Texas Longhorns infielder Jalin Flores (1) catches the ball at second base as UTRGV Vaqueros infielder Isaac Lopez (12) slides back to the base, safe, to avoid being picked off in the second inning of the Longhorns game against the Vaqueros at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Excitement levels are high surrounding this rendition of the Longhorns -- and for good reason. A new conference and a new coaching staff, headlined by Jim Schlossnagle, has fans buzzing with hype at what's to come.

Making the wait well worthwhile is a talented roster that is filled with impressive ballplayers from top to bottom. Several of Texas' players have earned preseason All-American honors ahead of the season, with three more coming on Friday afternoon.

Leading the way for this round of recognition is shortstop Jalin Flores, as he earned a spot on the NCBWA preseason First Team All-American nod. The slugger is coming off a sensational 2024 season in which he recorded a .340/.408/.656 slash line while tying Max Belyeu with a team-high 18 home runs and leading the Longhorns with 56 RBI.

Speaking of Belyeu, he was named an NCBWA preseason Second Team All-American alongside pitcher Ruger Riojas. Coming off a season in which he won Big 12 Player of the Year and slashed .329/.423/.667 slash line, Belyeu is primed for yet another big season in 2025.

Riojas is a new addition for the Longhorns, though, having joined the team after transferring in from UTSA. Last season for the Roadrunners was an impressive one for the right-handed hurler, as he made a team-leading 26 appearances and led the Roadrunners in wins (10), ERA (3.25), saves (7), and strikeouts.

You can catch the trio of Belyeu, Flores and Riojas in action for the first time when the Longhorns kick off the 2025 season against the Louisville Cardinals on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. CT.

