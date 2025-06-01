Longhorns Country

Longhorns and Roadrunners Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates

The Longhorns will look to get to the regional final as they square off against the Roadrunners.

It is once again game day for the Texas Longhorns (43-12), as they find themselves in the winner's bracket of the Austin Regional. They will be squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (45-13) with a chance to secure their spot in the regional final and bring themselves one step closer to an Austin Super Regional.

Both squads in this one were able to win their regional openers fairly comfortably. The Longhorns dispatched the Houston Christian Huskies 7-1, riding a strong outing from their bullpen and a five-run fifth inning that broke the game open for good.

In the other dugout, the Roadrunners easily handled the Kansas State Wildcats. It was an outstanding day at the plate, as they piled up the hits while the pitching staff stifled their opponents en route to a fairly easy 10-2 win to set up a date with the Longhorns on Saturday evening.

While a loss would not eliminate either team it would certainly make their path out of the regional harder. A win puts them in the regional final on Sunday evening with only one more win needed to get to a super, while a loss means they would have to win three straight games to do so.

Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Roadrunners with a spot in the Austin Regional final on the line at 8 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Live updates will be available after first pitch

The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -

DH - Ethan Mendoza

C - Rylan Galvan

RF - Max Belyeu

1B - Kimble Schuessler

2B - Adrian Rodriguez

SS - Jalin Flores

CF - Will Gasparino

LF - Jonah Williams

3B - Casey Borba

P - Luke Harrison

Top First:

Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching

Lytle: Fly out to center

Gruell: Fly out to center

Taussig: Hit by pitch

Taussig picked off

Morresi: will lead off second

Bottom First:

Conor Myles (UTSA) pitching

Mendoza: Single

Galvan: Single

Belyeu: Fielder's choice, Galvan to third, Mendoza out

Schuessler: RBI groundout to second, Belyeu to third, Longhorns lead 1-0

Rodriguez: Fly out to center

Top Second:

Morresi: Single

Hodge: E5, advanced to second, Morresi to third

McClure: Sac fly, Hodge out at third

Stucky: Groundout to third

Bottom Third:

Flores: Pop out to second

Gasparino: Groundout to short

Williams: Single

Borba: Double, Willams to third

Mendoza: Fly out to right

