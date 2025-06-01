Longhorns and Roadrunners Tied 1-1 After Second Inning: Live Updates
It is once again game day for the Texas Longhorns (43-12), as they find themselves in the winner's bracket of the Austin Regional. They will be squaring off against the UTSA Roadrunners (45-13) with a chance to secure their spot in the regional final and bring themselves one step closer to an Austin Super Regional.
Both squads in this one were able to win their regional openers fairly comfortably. The Longhorns dispatched the Houston Christian Huskies 7-1, riding a strong outing from their bullpen and a five-run fifth inning that broke the game open for good.
In the other dugout, the Roadrunners easily handled the Kansas State Wildcats. It was an outstanding day at the plate, as they piled up the hits while the pitching staff stifled their opponents en route to a fairly easy 10-2 win to set up a date with the Longhorns on Saturday evening.
While a loss would not eliminate either team it would certainly make their path out of the regional harder. A win puts them in the regional final on Sunday evening with only one more win needed to get to a super, while a loss means they would have to win three straight games to do so.
Follow along as we provide live at-bat by at-bat updates, as the Longhorns take on the Roadrunners with a spot in the Austin Regional final on the line at 8 p.m. CT from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Live updates will be available after first pitch
The Longhorns' starting lineup will be listed below -
DH - Ethan Mendoza
C - Rylan Galvan
RF - Max Belyeu
1B - Kimble Schuessler
2B - Adrian Rodriguez
SS - Jalin Flores
CF - Will Gasparino
LF - Jonah Williams
3B - Casey Borba
P - Luke Harrison
Top First:
Luke Harrison (Texas) pitching
Lytle: Fly out to center
Gruell: Fly out to center
Taussig: Hit by pitch
Taussig picked off
Morresi: will lead off second
Bottom First:
Conor Myles (UTSA) pitching
Mendoza: Single
Galvan: Single
Belyeu: Fielder's choice, Galvan to third, Mendoza out
Schuessler: RBI groundout to second, Belyeu to third, Longhorns lead 1-0
Rodriguez: Fly out to center
Top Second:
Morresi: Single
Hodge: E5, advanced to second, Morresi to third
McClure: Sac fly, Hodge out at third
Stucky: Groundout to third
Bottom Third:
Flores: Pop out to second
Gasparino: Groundout to short
Williams: Single
Borba: Double, Willams to third
Mendoza: Fly out to right