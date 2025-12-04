Each year, thousands of high school football players get to experience the start of their dreams and sign to play college football. For many who grow up in the state of Texas, playing for the Texas Longhorns is something many can only dream about, but few have a chance to make it a reality.

When recruits sign the dotted line and lock in their pledge to Texas, a lot of the attention goes to high-profile recruits, the guys that are likely to make an immediate impact or draw a ton of eyes to the program. In Texas’ 2026 class, guys like five-star quarterback Dia Bell and five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson are getting all the publicity.

Here are five Texas signees that have floated under the radar leading up to Early Signing Day that could make an impact further down the line, like former three-star wide receiver Parker Livingstone.

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Parker Livingstone (13) runs for a touchdown after making a catch during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Nicolas Robertson, Interior Offensive Line, Spring, TX (Klein HS)

Texas hit the offensive line hard when it came to its 2026 recruiting class. The Longhorns have struggled inside this season, and have bolstered their interior offensive line with Robertson, a player who can make an impact in the next couple of seasons and be instrumental in keeping Arch Manning upright next year.

Jett Walker, RB, Georgetown, TX (Georgetown HS)

Its no secret that Texas signed an elite running back in five-star Derrek Cooper, and he will get all of the headlines. However, three-star Jett Walker should not be overlooked either. In three seasons as the starter for Georgetown, Walker was one of the most productive backs in Texas, rushing for 5,460 yards, 81 touchdowns, and averaging 9.39 yards per carry over that time. He is big and powerful between the tackles at 6-foot-1 and 210-pounds, but he is also more athletic than he gets credit for, and has breakaway speed.

"We love Jett. Here's another guy," Steve Sarkisian said Wednesday. "I'm remiss for not touching on him. 6-1, 210, very athletic, great hands, tough, smart. A guy we think can be very versatile."

Toray Davis, Athlete, Boulder, CO (Fairview HS)

Davis may be one of the most underrated signings of Texas’ 2026 class. He was committed to the UCLA Bruins before he flipped to the Longhorns. He is one of the best safeties in his class and could easily make an early impact.

Kosi Okpala, Linebacker, Houston, TX (Mayde Creek HS)

Although he is highly rated, Okpala is underrated as a signing because of his ability to plug into nearly any defensive position on the field. He is strong, athletic, quick, fast and brings violence to the point of attack. On top of that, he can run with wideouts and track the ball like a safety. Okpala is one player who can easily fill five roles.

Kaden Scherer, Offensive Line, Georgetown, TX (Georgetown HS)

As a taller interior offensive lineman, Scherer is not limited to just guard or center play. Standing at 6-foot-5.5, Scherer can bump out to tackle and hold his own, something that could easily get him reps early as a sixth offensive lineman while giving him an opportunity to play inside as well.