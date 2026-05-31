Texas Starting Pitcher, Projected Lineup for Regional Final

The Texas Longhorns took another thrashing win over the Tarleton State Texans last night, 16-2 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas.

Powered by the Longhorns' bats and dominance on the mound from Dylan Volantis' arm , Texas advanced to the Austin Regional final and will await the winner of the Tarleton State-UC Santa Barbara game.

Texas set a program record for the most runs scored in back-to-back postseason games, scoring an impressive 35 runs against Holy Cross and Tarleton State.

The Longhorns' top of the order has fired eight home runs in total, with the SEC Freshman of the Year, Anthony Pack Jr., leading the charge with four.

How To Watch

Texas junior outfielder Aiden Robbins chants after hitting a double in the fifth inning against Mississippi State on May 2, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

Who: Texas Longhorns vs. Winner of Tarleton State-UC Santa Barbara

What: Austin Regional Final

When: Sunday, May 31 at 5 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin, Texas)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Texas Starting Pitcher

Texas Athletics

Ruger Riojas will get his first real start since the Tennessee series after he was dealing with an injury and only tossed five innings in the senior day start against Missouri. Unlike his fellow starting pitcher, Riojas did not see any action in the SEC Tournament.

Riojas started the year as the Longhorns' ace before the starting pitching shuffle following the Texas A&M series rain delay. The senior pitcher has struggled on the road, holding a 7.18 ERA, but at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Riojas has an imposing 2.00 ERA.

With the two dominant victories to open up the regional, the Longhorns still have not used any of their premier relief arms and will most likely unload them tonight to clinch the regional .

Probable Starting Lineup For Texas

Texas sophomore shortstop Adrian Rodriguez steals third base in the seventh inning against the UTSA Roadrunners on May 5, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Rylan Renteria, The Paisano

1 - RF Aiden Robbins

2 - C Carson Tinney

3 - LF Anthony Pack Jr.

4 - 2B Temo Beccera

5 - SS Adrian Rodriguez

6 - 3B Casey Borba

7 - 1B Ashton Larson

8 - DH Ethan Mendoza

9 - CF Dairyn Pendergrass

Texas has found the right order at the most pivotal time this season. Every single Texas hitter in the starting lineup has recorded hits so far this postseason, many of whom are making their NCAA Tournament debuts.

Keys To The Game

Texas freshman Anthony Pack Jr. walks to first base against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on May 1, 2026, at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin, Texas. | Noah McCord, The Reflector

The Longhorns picked up the crucial victory in the winners' bracket and only need one win to advance to the super regional.

Everything that could’ve gone right for Texas has gone right — they have avoided UC-Santa Barbara ace Jackson Flora and will face a very drained team in tonight’s game.

Ruger Riojas does not need to have his best game tonight; he just needs to have serviceable innings to allow his bats to jump up to an early lead. Texas will have to unload its best bullpen arms tonight and not hold them to secure the regional victory.

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