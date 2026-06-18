Which Texas Longhorns Will Be Picked In This Year’s MLB Draft

The 2026 season has come to an end for the Texas Longhorns, who reached the Men’s College World Series for the first time since 2022.

Under head coach Jim Schlossnagle and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain, Texas has emphasized picking up experienced talent in the portal. Much of the Longhorns' success has come from cashing in on talented prospects over the past two years.

This year, Texas has three starters landing in the MLB’s top 100 prospects, with other notable names sprinkled in the MLB Draft’s 20 rounds.

Right Fielder Aiden Robbins

Texas' Aiden Robbins (43) celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Tennessee in an NCAA college baseball game in Knoxville, Tennessee on May 8, 2026. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the biggest portal acquisitions this past offseason, Robbins’ pedigree was undeniable coming out of Seton Hall as one of the best hitters in the country.

While Robbins' batting average dropped this season when he changed his approach for more power than contact, the Pennsylvania native doubled his home run production this season at Texas. Despite being on the Forty Acres for just one season, his 24 home run mark tied him for the third most in a single season.

Playing centerfield to open up the year, then shifted to right field towards the end of the season, Robbins has polished his defensive skills over the course of the year. Currently, he’s expected to be selected in the first round.

Right-Handed Pitcher Ruger Riojas

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Ruger Riojas (13) pitches during the first inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Known as the “Freakest of all freaks” in a media availability earlier this season, Riojas returned for his senior season at Texas, withdrawing his name for last year’s draft along with Luke Harrison and Max Grubbs.

His stock rose significantly with the extra year in Austin. Riojas opened up the year as one of the best pitchers in the country. As the Longhorns Ace for the majority of the season, he compiled 120 strikeouts with a 3.67 ERA.

Riojas is an efficient pitcher and an effective strike-throwing machine with great feel for the strike zone dating back to his days at UTSA. One area of concern though, is his health with the longer season in the professional game – Riojas struggled with injury late in the season the past two years.

He’s expected to be a third-round draft selection and the second Longhorn off the board in this year’s draft.

Catcher Carson Tinney

Jun 7, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns catcher Carson Tinney (8) reacts after hitting a single during the fifth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

If Robbins is the most impactful transfer in the past offseason, Tinney is a very close second. The back-to-back Buster Posey Award Finalist, Tinney has been one of the best defensive catchers in college baseball this past season.

Similar to Robbins, Tinney changed his approach at the plate for more power, which of course lowered his overall batting average but raised his total number of hits to 70, and home runs to 22 — significant improvements from his first two seasons at Notre Dame.

Tinney is also expected to fall in the third round of the draft this year as the 86th best prospect in 2026.

Other Notable Names

Jun 6, 2026; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison (53) reacts after completing the sixth inning of a Super Regional game against the Oregon Ducks at UFCU Disch-Falk field in Austin, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

While not landing on the MLB’s top 200 prospect list, a couple of Longhorns arms should hear their names in the later rounds this year. Harrison and Grubbs, who returned this season, are both out of eligibility and have been proven arms during their time in Austin.

Relief pitcher Haiden Leffew, apart of the massive portal wave for Texas in the offseason, will be another name to look out for. As one of the Longhorns bullpen’s top arms, Leffew had the best season of his career in his lone year with Texas.

Leffew tossed for 20 innings and set a career-best 4.05 ERA, leading Texas to four wins and just one loss.

The MLB Draft will start on July 11 for the first four rounds, with the final 16 rounds finishing up on July 12.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.