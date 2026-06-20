Texas Baseball Assistant Nolan Cain Leaving Longhorns for Rival Texas A&M

Just days after Texas baseball’s season came to an end in Omaha, Jim Schlossnagle's squad endured another gut-punch to start the offseason.

According to D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers, Texas A&M is set to hire Texas associate head coach and recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain, bringing him back to College Station after just two seasons on the Forty Acres.

Cain will reunite with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley after the two worked together on Schlossnagle's staff from 2022-24.

Now, Texas is left looking for a new recruiting coordinator after losing one of the most respected recruiters in college baseball.

A Major Loss for Texas

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle walks to the dugout against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Since arriving in Austin alongside Schlossnagle before the 2025 season, Cain has been monumental in helping restore Texas to its old College World Series form through the portal and recruiting alike.

His efforts helped bring pivotal difference makers to the 2026 squad, including All-Americans and future MLB draft picks Carson Tinney and Aiden Robbins.

Over nine seasons as a recruiting coordinator at LSU, Texas A&M and Texas, Cain has helped secure eight top-10 recruiting classes, including six ranked inside the top five. In his first full recruiting cycle at Texas, he helped the Longhorns land the nation's No. 1 recruiting class according to both Baseball America and Perfect Game.

It's difficult to overstate the impact of that loss.

Now, replacing him will become one of Schlossnagle’s most important offseason priorities.

According to Rogers, several names are expected to emerge as candidates, including Oregon assistant Jack Marder and Kansas assistant Jon Coyne. Both have developed strong reputations on the recruiting trail and are coming off impressive seasons with their respective programs.

A Return to Familiar Territory

Texas A&M assistant coach Nolan Cain congratulates Caden Sorrell. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cain is no stranger to A&M.

During his previous stint in College Station, the Aggies compiled a 135-62 record, reached Omaha twice and won six games at the College World Series. Cain also helped assemble two top-five transfer portal classes, including D1Baseball's No. 1-ranked portal haul in 2023.

Now he returns to an Aggie program that rebounded nicely in 2026 under Earley, finishing 41-16 and hosting an NCAA Regional.

Texas A&M has already been aggressive this offseason, adding six transfer portal commitments and hiring veteran pitching coach Barry Enright, who previously worked with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels and Athletics organizations.

Cain is simply another investment by Texas A&M in an attempt to get back to college baseball’s promised land.

Meanwhile, Texas is facing a brutal reality.

After a deep postseason run shortened the Longhorns' offseason, Schlossnagle and his staff have considerably less time to attack the transfer portal. They also must navigate replacing one of the most valuable members of the coaching staff.

The offseason is still young, but Texas suddenly has a lot more work to do.

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