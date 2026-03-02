This Former Texas Longhorn Still Has A Major Problem With Texas A&M

Few things in the college sports world can compare to the hatred that defines the rivalry between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies. There are many like it, but none seem to offer as many major sports as a university.

That proved to be the case once again as a former Longhorn took the time to voice his feelings against the Aggies, and just how little he likes them, despite not being in a burnt orange uniform anymore.

Former outfielder Will Gasparino, who transferred from the Forty Acres to the No. 1-ranked UCLA Bruins, isn't ashamed to share that his emotions haven't changed about the Aggies.

New Uniform, Same Hate

Will Gasparino at the plate for the Texas Longhorns | University of Texas Athletics

Gasparino spent two seasons with the Longhorns, patrolling the outfield of the Forty Acres from 2024 to 2025. He showed during his time what a valuable outfielder he could be, proving to be a lockdown defender, though he was not primarily known for his bat.

The Los Angeles, California, native hit .252 and .242 in his two seasons in Austin, respectively. While his batting average wasn't exceptional, he was more than capable of hitting for power, hitting 25 home runs during his time and posting a slugging percentage of .503 with the Longhorns.

After the 2025 season, though, Gasparino sought a change of scenery and returned to the Bruins, who entered the season as the number one team in the country. Since the beginning of the season, though, he has been electric at the plate, hitting .378 with a nation-leading 10 homeruns in 37 at-bats.

This past weekend alone, he hit three home runs, including one in the 11-1 routing of the Aggies during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series. After their big win, Gasparino didn't hold back on his emotions against the Aggies during the matchup.

"I don't go to Texas anymore," Gasparino said after being asked by Travis Brown about 'mean-mugging' the Aggies' dugout as he rounded third base after his home run. "But I still don't like those guys."

“I don’t go to Texas anymore, but I still don’t like those guys.”



UCLA’s Will Gasparino after he was asked about staring down the Texas A&M dugout while rounding third on his 3-run homer. That proved to be the run-rule dagger. https://t.co/LPk7JeDGHo pic.twitter.com/xIBRoCAe88 — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) March 1, 2026

Gasparino is now 4-1 against the Aggies all-time in his collegiate career, including a three-game sweep when the Longhorns faced them for the first time under the SEC banner last season, with the lone loss coming in the 11th inning of a regional matchup in 2024.

While Gasparino may be in a different uniform this season, it feels safe to say that he will be cheering for the Longhorns on April 10 when they travel to College Station for the first time under head coach Jim Schlossnagle.