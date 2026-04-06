This Texas Longhorns Commit Is Going Viral For His Dominant Performance

Winning games in college starts not on the field or the diamond, but in your ability to bring in elite recruits consistently. Under the watch of Jim Schlossnagle, the No. 2 Texas Longhorns have done exactly that.

Sporting an aggressive approach, he landed elite group of players in the Class of 2025 as well as two of the most exciting classes in both 2026 and 2027. Over the weekend, though, one of those 2026 commits went viral for his performance on the mound. Meet Brody Bumila.

In his first start of the season for Bishop Feehan HS (MA), the dominant 6-foot-9, 255-pound southpaw was untouchable. He faced his six batters and struck out each one while sporting a fastball that hit 100 mph on the radar gun. And of the 20 pitches thrown by the left-hander, 19 of them were strikes.

The elite southpaw shined in his season debut

Texas Longhorns head coach Jim Schlossnagle stands in the dugout ahead of the Lone Star Showdown. | Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While his heater was the star of the show and drew a ton of attention, he also boasts a nasty breaking ball and changeup that complement his elite fastball. Unfortunately for hitters, though, the left-hander has excellent command of all three.

Texas fans will see this performance and get excited about the potential Bumila exudes on the mound. However, they would be wise to keep a lid on the expectations when it comes to him making his way to campus.

Texas commit Brody Bumila made a statement in his first start.👀



The 6'9 lefty touched 100 MPH and struck out all six batters he faced 🔥💪



(via @BenBadler) pic.twitter.com/GuvfQW6XJN — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) April 5, 2026

Where in other sports they'd be guaranteed at least one season of Bumila in Austin, that's not the case for baseball. Due to the ability to draft players straight out of high school, recruits of his caliber often see themselves selected in higher rounds and choose to pursue a pro career rather than college.

Of course, that doesn't mean he won't make his way to campus. Just this season alone the Longhorns feature multiple freshman stars that were big wins to get to Austin, with outfielder Anthony Pack Jr. being the most notable.

Another key factor is the possibility with working with arguably the nation's best pitching coach. Max Weiner has shown his ability to develop talent at an elite level, including a breakout freshman campaign from Dylan Volantis in 2025 as well as the emergence of key freshman arms Brett Crossland and Sam Cozart this season.

There's ultimately no way of knowing whether or not Bumila ever suits up in the burnt orange and white quite yet. For now, though, Longhorns fans can continue to watch him light up the stat sheet in high school and get excited about the potential he'd bring to the mound at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

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