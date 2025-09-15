Texas Baseball Keeps Hot Streak Rolling, Lands Two Coveted 2027 Recruits
When the Texas Longhorns brought in Jim Schlossnagle, they did so knowing he was the man that could get them back to their place as one of the best teams in college baseball. Not only is he an elite in-game manager, but he and his staff are aggressive on the recruiting front and continue to land big-time players.
After bringing a loaded 2025 class to campus, they've continued to focus on stockpiling talent in 2026 and 2027. This was especially evident last week, as they landed multiple elite 2027 recruits. Not stopping there, though, they landed two more talented outfielders on Sunday in JJ Utash and Ira Rootman.
Utash, who plays high school baseball at Williams Field HS in Gilbert, Ariz., already boasts an incredible frame that just screams elite potential. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, the right-handed outfielder is one of the best prospects in his class.
The Longhorns appear poised to land another elite recruiting class in 2027 with two more elite additions
His swing generates plenty of pop and gives him the chance to develop dangerous power as he continues to get better. This plays into his favor coming to UFCU Disch-Falk Field, which can be a notoriously pitcher-friendly park if the wind conditions are right. He's also solid defensively which translates well to an outfield that has plenty of ground to cover.
Joining Utash on Sunday was Rootman from Harvard-Westlake HS in Los Angeles, Calif. Much like his fellow 2027 commit, Rootman boats a stellar frame at 6-foot-2 and 182 pounds that will only continue to fill out and develop as he goes.
Not only does he sport a similar frame to his potential future teammate, but he also has the tools to make just as big an impact in Austin. At the dish he sports a confident approach and makes pitchers come to him. Defensively, his speed benefits him and will make covering ground in the outfield equally as easy.
As always, these two commits must be approached with the caveat that we are two years out from them potentially making their way to campus. A lot can change between now and then, from coaching staff shake ups to the possibility of them being drafted and opting to go pro over playing college ball.
For now, though, it is more than OK to be excited about Utash and Rootman. The pair of outfielders show that Schlossnagle and his staff are building something special in Austin and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.