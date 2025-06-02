Texas Longhorns Coach Jim Schlossnagle Has Awkward On-Air Slip Up
As Texas Longhorns baseball head coach Jim Schlossnagle can confirm, old habits do indeed die hard.
Of course, Schlossnagle joined the Longhorns last year after spending the previous three years with the rival Texas A&M Aggies. Even after an entire year in Austin, it seems he hasn't forgotten about his time in College Station.
When closing out an interview with ESPN during Saturday's game against Kansas State, Schlossnagle appeared to utter the Aggies' signature "Gig 'em" before correcting himself and saying "Hook 'em" instead. It's a bit hard to make out exactly what he's saying, but it sure sounds like that's what he says.
Schlossnagle, 54, had a solid first season with the Longhorns. Predicted to finish eighth in the SEC before the season, they ended up winning the regular-season conference title by a two-game margin after posting a 42-11 record (22-8 in conference play).
However, the postseason was a disappointment. Not only did the Longhorns lose their first game of the SEC Tournament against Tennessee, but they were eliminated in their own regional despite being the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Both of their losses came against UTSA, losing 9-7 on Saturday and 7-4 on Sunday.
Considering Schlossnagle just led the Aggies to the College World Series Final last season, this result is somewhat disappointing.
Not as disappointing as Texas A&M's season as a whole, however. After entering the season as the No. 1 team in the country, Michael Earley - who originally followed Schlossnagle to Austin as an assistant coach before accepting the head coaching job at Texas A&M just days later - and the Aggies missed the NCAA Tournament with a 30-26 record (19-11 in conference play). The Aggies became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA Tournament entirely.
Despite that, the Aggies still decided to give Earley a second chance by keeping him around for the 2026 season.