TV, Streaming Information for No. 2 Texas vs No. 8 Oklahoma

For the first time as members of the Southeastern Conference, the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 2 Texas Longhorns will meet in Austin, Texas.

Due to conference scheduling with the Big-12 and SEC, the Longhorns have travelled to Norman for the past two seasons, with the last meeting in Austin coming in the 2023 season, when the Sooners captured a series sweep over the Horns.

Oklahoma enters the series with Texas with a 19-5 record and a 4-2 conference record, boasting a series win over then No. 22 Texas A&M and LSU. The Sooners hold a 4-1 record over ranked opponents, notably run-ruling No. 10 TCU earlier in the season.

Unlike Texas, Oklahoma did not play a midweek game and will be fully rested for its first top-10 series of the season. On the other side, the Longhorns are coming off their second midweek loss of the season, losing to Houston, 9-7, on Tuesday .

With the series starting on Thursday instead of the typical Friday, Texas will only have one day of rest between its midweek with Houston and the series opener against Oklahoma. It will be a true test for head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s Longhorns.

Here’s how to watch the Texas' third conference series of the year

How to Watch No. 2 Texas vs No. 8 Oklahoma

Texas Longhorns pitcher Luke Harrison stares into the box before throwing a pitch. | University of Texas Athletics

Who: No. 2 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners

What: Third SEC series of the season

When: Friday, Mar. 21 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Mar. 22 at 4 p.m.

Where: UFCU Disch-Falk Field (Austin)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: The Zone AM-1300/103.1 FM

Last season: The Longhorns experienced their best season since 2010, storming to a 44-14 record in their first season in the Southeastern Conference, but were dropped in their own regional to an upstart UTSA. The Sooners had another successful season under longtime head coach Skip Johnson — Oklahoma jumped out to a 38-22 record in its first season in the SEC before losing in the Chapel Hill Regional final to North Carolina.

Meet the Coaches

Oklahoma coach Skip Johnson sits in the dugout before a college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jim Schlossnagle, Texas: Entering his second season at the helm of the storied Texas baseball program, Schlossnagle has been a head coach for over two decades, with previous stops at UNLV, TCU, and Texas A&M. Schlossnagle earned his 1000 career victory against the Baylor Bears at the Bruce Bolt Classic in Houston earlier this season.

Skip Johnson, Oklahoma: Once the Longhorns' pitching coach under legendary head coach Augie Garrido from 2007 to 2016. Johnson went north past the Red River, following Garrido’s retirement. After a brief one-year stint as an assistant in Norman, Johnson earned his first head coaching gig in 2018. Under Johnson, the Sooners have been one of the most consistent programs in college baseball, and in 2022, the Sooners were runners-up to Ole Miss in the College World Series final.

What To Know About The Sooners

Oklahoma infielder Dayton Tockey (16) slides safe to third in the first inning of a college Bedlam baseball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once again, the SEC is full of some of the nation's best pitchers, and Oklahoma is not an outlier. So far this season, the Sooners boast a team ERA of 3.54 with a solid combination of starting pitching and bullpen play. The staff is led by their ace, LJ Mercurius, who has locked down the mound on Friday nights, posting a dominant 1.87 ERA and a 5-1 record so far this season.

Relievers to keep an eye out for are Jackson Cleveland and Austin native Kadyn Leon. The two have combined for 26 strikeouts, with Leon posting an impressive 1.35 ERA.

While the Longhorns faced one of the best hitting teams in the conference, let alone the country, in Auburn last weekend, the Sooners' bats are more manageable, besides one player.

Oklahoma outfielder Trey Gambill is having a breakout season in his final collegiate season. He leads the Sooners in batting average, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage among qualified players, slashing .361/.607/.560.

Outside of Gambill, three Sooners — Camden Johnson, Jaxon Willits, and Deiten Lachance — are also batting above .300 after two weeks of conference play.