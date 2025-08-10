2026 Four-Star Power Forward Includes Texas Longhorns in Top Six
Four-star power forward Quinn Costello cut his recruitment list to six schools on Saturday, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.
The 6-10 forward has narrowed his consideration to Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina, Purdue and the Texas Longhorns.
Costello is Rivals' No. 28 player in the 2026 class, No. 5 at his position and No. 1 from Massachusetts.
Costello's recruitment
Tipton wrote on X that Costello "has been one of the biggest stock risers this summer." In June, Costello broke out at the NBPA Top 100 Camp, leading to a "wild national ascent" on the 2026 recruiting trail, per Zach Smart of Zagsblog.
Smart stated that Texas head coach Sean Miller was one of many college coaches who watched Costello play for his AAU team, the Middlesex Magic, when he scored a game-best 23 points in July. Now, the Longhorns find themselves as one of the final contenders for Costello.
The rising senior discussed what he's looking for in a college program in an interview with Rivals' Jamie Shaw, written in Tipton's article.
“The relationship piece is going to be big for me,” Costello said. “I’m most successful when coaches really trust me, and I really trust coaches, and we have a super strong, unbreakable relationship. I say it a lot, and I hate to say it, but if basketball doesn’t work out, I’m still at a school where I’m set up for success.”
Miller's track record with recruiting, coupled with Texas's reputation as an athletic and academic institution, indicates the Longhorns definitely check Costello's boxes.
As of now, Costello only has one visit planned, and that is to Michigan State on Sept. 5, per 247Sports. But also scheduling a trip to the Forty Acres soon seems in the cards.
In his interview with Shaw, as mentioned in Tipton's article, Costello called himself a "long, versatile, wing forward." According to Smart of Zagsblog, Costello shot 13-of-27 from three-point range at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and "registered his lob finishing presence."
From what Miller has said about how he wants to play offensively at Texas, Costello seems like a great fit in the style. Under Miller, the Longhorns are going to push the ball and use the whole court to challenge opponents. A big that can match the tempo, convert from behind the arc and be a factor rim-running in the post brings major impact.
“I can really shoot it, that’s like my number one strength," Costello said about his skill set in Tipton's article. "I’ve been known as a knockdown shooter for most of my life, but I’ve started to do a lot more, like putting on the floor, driving closeouts, offensive rebounding, running the floor, all that stuff.”
Costello is one of many 2026 prospects Texas is in the running for, with the Longhorns preparing to host a set of high-rated recruits in the coming months and more visits expected to be scheduled.