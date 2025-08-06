Sean Miller Explains Plans for Texas Longhorns Offensive Identity
Sean Miller knows what type of basketball he wants to play at the helm of the Texas Longhorns.
Texas fans saw the intensity and pace he employed with the Xavier Muskeeters when the Longhorns faced Miller's Muskeeters in the NCAA Tournament First Four on March 19. Xavier closed the game on a 16-6 run to secure a comeback victory in what would end up being Rodney Terry's final game as Texas head coach.
Now Miller brings his offensive identity to Austin and shared what to expect of his team with media members on Tuesday.
Miller's description of Texas's offensive play style
"When you watch our offense, what I hope you see is fast execution," Miller said. "We want to play with pace. We want to play with pace on an opponent's made or missed field goal. ... Fast execution means we're constantly trying to get those quick strike moments, first six seconds. And that's something that I believe in. It's how the game's played, the modern game."
Miller then clarified that their up-tempo play style doesn't mean they'll always shoot quick. But their appetite to push the ball will translate to a movement-centralized half-court set up.
"When we're in the half court, you should see all five players touching the ball most of the time," Miller said. "The two things that determine our half court approach is unselfish cuts -- movement without the ball -- and the ball having energy -- meaning that it just moves, it shouldn't stick. And I think that if the ball has energy and you have unselfish cuts, and you have five players involved, that that's the hardest team to defend and that team can beat the best teams on their schedule."
Clearly, Miller wants the Longhorns to go at teams, challenge them by utilizing the entire court and getting everyone involved. That ambition in the Southeastern Conference, which sent 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament last season, is an exciting, daring mindset. It's a mentality Miller seems willing to live and die by.
When you look at the Longhorns roster, what immediately stands out is the balance and depth. Texas had a 20-point per game scorer in Tre Johnson last season. The odds that the Longhorns have a player with scoring numbers anywhere close to that this season feels unlikely, factoring in the roster composition and Miller's offensive plan. More likely is that different guys will step into the spotlight on a game by game basis.
Miller's track record instills faith that his process can help restore the Longhorns' status as a powerhouse program. Texas' new coach is surely launching a new brand of basketball in Austin.