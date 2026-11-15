4 Biggest Takeaways After No. 7 Texas Holds Off Baylor for Thrilling Win
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The Texas Longhorns have secured their biggest win of the season four games in.
Isaiah Johnson scored a game-high 27 points and No. 7 Texas rallied in the final few minutes to take down the Baylor Bears for a 75-72 win in San Antonio on Sunday afternoon.
The Longhorns now have a resume-building win that will follow them to Selection Sunday.
Isaiah Johnson Can Contend For SEC First Team
In a loaded SEC, Johnson is proving he can already be one of the conference's best players in just his second year of college basketball.
His 27 points came in a variety of ways, and was further proof how elite of a three-level scorer Johnson can be. He finished with 4 of 4 from deep and had just two turnovers.
It's looking like Austin Goosby will continue to be the primary facilitator with Johnson providing the scoring punch on most nights for Texas' starting backcourt.
Texas Defense Bounces Back After Shaky Start
Baylor started off hot from deep, but this was due in large part to Texas giving up multiple open looks on defense.
This could have allowed the game to unravel for the Longhorns against a talented Baylor team, but Texas turned things around, particularly at the end of the second half.
In the final 2:53 of the game, Texas held Baylor 0 of 4 from the field to secure the win.
Elyjah Freeman Steps Up Big
Freeman has made some notable plays early this season but there remained some questions about how he could impact the offense against a stronger opponent.
He squashed any potential concerns against Baylor.
Freeman finished with 10 points eight of which came in the final 8:49 of the game. He hit a triple in the closing minutes, had an and-one to put Texas back in front with 4:15 to play and hit the game-sealing free throws with five seconds left.
Texas Still Has a Fouling Virus
After the loss to Kentucky last season, Sean Miller went viral for his comments about Texas "having a virus called fouling."
Despite a new-look Texas team this season, the Longhorns are still experiecing similar issues -- and it nearly cost them against Baylor. Multiple offensive fouls and some wild elbows from Matas Vokietaitis were unnecessary at times.
Yes, there were certainly a few soft whistles by the officials but many of the fouls called against Texas were very avoidable. The team will need to improve in that regard moving forward.
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7