3 Takeaways from Texas Basketball's Blowout Win vs. FDU
Texas men's basketball took home its second win of the season on Wednesday, once again in dominant fashion. Defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 93-58, the Longhorns have now won two straight after a season-opening loss to previously ranked No. 6 Duke.
Dominating the Knights throughout the contest, Texas is seemingly taking advantage of its non-conference, non-power four matchups.
With another win in the books, here's a few notes from Texas's win on Wednesday.
Texas is Spreading the Ball
Texas scoring reached into the 90s for the second straight game after previously defeating the Lafayette Leopards 97-60 last Saturday. The secret to these high-scoring affairs, Texas is spreading the ball and allowing everyone opportunities to score.
While facing the Knights, four Longhorns scored in double digits, and eight players scored five or more points. Despite going down early and finding themselves in a 10-2 deficit to start the game, Texas fought its way back with a 12-0 scoring run. Eventually, the team closed out the first half ahead 43-24.
The Longhorns have found some consistency in their ability to share the offensive responsibility, with six different players finishing with double-digit points against Lafayette last week. If this success continues, then opponents will have a hard time containing a diversified Texas offense.
Matas Vokietaitis is Standing Out Among the Longhorns
Vokietaitis is making a big impact early for Texas. Against the Knights, he recorded a season high of 19 points, while also tallying six rebounds and a block.
Vokietaitis currently leads the team in points per game with 16.0, and 8.3 rebounds per game. In the second game of the season against Lafayette, Vokietaitis recorded his first double-double of the season and has scored in double digits in all three games for Texas.
Emerging as a reliable option underneath for Texas, Longhorns fans should keep an eye out for No. 8 the next time Texas takes the court.
Tramon Mark Has Shook Off Disappointing Duke Performance
Tramon Mark has returned to Texas for his second season with the Longhorns and sixth season in college basketball.
After opening the year with a two-point performance against Duke, he has been one of the team's top scorers, finishing with 16 points against Lafayette and a game-high 20 points against FDU.
Mark now averages 12.7 points per game through three contests, the second highest on the team behind Vokietaitis. Mark is now one of four Longhorns averaging 12-plus points per game.