3 Takeaways From Texas Longhorns Blowout Loss vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns got back on track after a two-game losing streak, having to hit the road in the regular season's second edition of the Lone Star Showdown and evening up the season series after taking down the Texas A&M Aggies 76-70 over the weekend.

And now looking to build a new win streak and regain some momentum in the second-to-last game of the regular season, the Longhorns would be in for a tough task, having to head out on the road once again and take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

The challenge, as expected, proved to be difficult for the Longhorns who would fall against their old Southwest Conference rival 105-85 on Tuesday night. The Longhorns will have one last opportunity to add a notch to their resume, taking on another rival in the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale. Taking a look at the midweek loss, however, here are three takeaways from the matchup.

Jordan Pope Drives Texas's Returning Fouling Issues

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope dribbles the ball during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

In the Longhorns' victory over the Aggies on Saturday, guard Jordan Pope turned in a crucial performance that was needed to take down a rival, scoring 17 points while shooting 54 percent from the field with four rebounds and an assist.

Against the Razorbacks, Pope would be far away from his best, playing just four minutes, without recording a single point and registering just a single shot all night, spearheaded by being charged with three personal fouls in the first half alone.

The Longhorns would end the night with a total of 19 personal fouls. Matas Vokietaitis fouled out of the game, and Pope ended with four. And all of those fouls would give Arkansas easy looks at the free-throw line, shooting 30 total free throws and converting 24 of them for easy points.

Another Slow Start Proves to be Costly

Texas Longhorns guard Simeon Wilcher drives against Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Longhorns are not new to slow starts in ballgames, and many times they have been able to dig out of their early hole and get back into the game late in the first half or in the second.

On Wednesday night, that did not happen as the Longhorns started one of eight from the field while Arkansas converted five of their first six attempts, allowing the Razorbacks to open a double-digit lead before the Under 16 timeout, a lead Arkansas would never look back from.

Longhorns Couldn't Contain Arkansas High-Powered Offense

Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III and guard Darius Acuff Jr celebrate after a play against the Texas Longhorns. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Arkansas' 105 points on the night were the most points the Longhorns have allowed all season, as the Razorbacks had an overall good shooting night, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 57 percent from beyond the arc.

Leading the charge for the Razorbacks was freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr and forward Trevon Brazile, both of whom ended the night with 28 points. Acuff Jr. could not be contained, being impactful as a scorer and a player maker, shooting 8 of 15 from the field, four of five from three-point range, and tying his season high with 13 assists.

The Razorbacks were also quick in transition, so much so that the Longhorns were unable to adjust to the quick transition from offense to defense, allowing 38 fastbreak points.