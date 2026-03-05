The Good, Bad, and Ugly of Texas Basketball's Blowout Loss Vs. Arkansas

The Texas Longhorns, coming off a massive win against their biggest rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies, were looking to start a winning streak to end the regular season as they faced off against the number 20-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks had other ideas, though, handing the Longhorns their largest loss of the season after 105-85 drubbing, that they were never really in. Their only lead of the night lasted 17 seconds and happened within a minute and a half of the beginning of the game.

So what was the good, bad, and the ugly of their blowout loss to the Razorbacks?

The Good - Dailyn Swain Continues To Be Electric

Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) dribbles against Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Swain has been the highlight for the Longhorns all season, leading the team in points per game, assists, and field goal percentage, being the beacon for an offense that had found their rhythm on the season.

He continued to be that against the Razorbacks, and despite a 20-point loss, as a team they put up 85-points. He finished third on the team in points per game with 16, while also leading the team in assists with six and rebounds with nine. Swain did all he could offensively, but because of the Razorbacks' offensive performance, he finished with a -20 for the game.

The Bad - Defensive Woes

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Meleek Thomas (1) shoots as Texas Longhorns guards Chendall Weaver (2) and Simeon Wilcher (7) defend in the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It was an extremely rough night for the Longhorns defensively, allowing 105 points to the Razorbacks, and marked the second time that the Longhorns have allowed more than 100 points this season. They were dominated by primarily two players, Darius Acuff Jr. and Trevon Brazile, who put up 28 points apiece.

As a team, the Razorbacks shot 58.3 percent from the field and finished 57.9 percent from beyond the three-point line, going 11 for 19. Part of their offensive dominance was shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line and finishing the game 24 for 30. Jordan Pope was the only player for the Longhorns to finish with a positive plus/minus differential.

The Ugly - Jordan Pope's Performance

Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) reacts as Texas A&M Aggies guard Pop Isaacs (2) applies pressure during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Pope was essentially a non-factor for the Longhorns tonight, playing only four minutes of the contest against the Razorbacks. He finished with four fouls, including three in the first eight minutes of the game. With 18:29 left to go in the first half, he was already at two fouls, after committing them on back-to-back defensive possessions, both as shooting fouls.

With three fouls already at halftime, Pope got his fourth, and final, foul of the game nine seconds into the second half. That was enough for head coach Sean Miller to sit him for the rest of the game. He finished with only one attempt, from the floor, a missed three-pointer, but was the only Longhorn to finish with a positive plus/minus with a two.