Live Game Thread, Updates for No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns have breezed through the early portion of their non-conference schedule and are 3-0 as the second season under Sean Miller gets into full swing.

The same goes for the Baylor Bears, who won each of their first three games by at least 22 points.

Now, the two former Big 12 rivals are meeting once again, this time as non-conference opponents during the San Antonio Hoops Showdown at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.

Baylor is a Dangerous Team Despite Being Unranked

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew reacts on the sideline against the Yale Bulldogs during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being unranked, Baylor showed during the preseason slate that its once again ready to make a run back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out on March Madness for the first time in six years last season. The Bears won exhibitions over No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Illinois, a surprising pair of results that caught the attention of college basketball fans around the country.

With head coach Scott Drew at the helm, Baylor has always been an elite program but beating two Top 3 teams in the preseason certainly came as a surprise for a team that finished with a 17-17 record last year.

It's clear last season was a one-off in Waco.

Projected Starting Lineups

Texas Longhorns guard Elyjah Freeman (6) calls the play during the second half against Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas

- Isaiah Johnson



- Austin Goosby



- Elyjah Freeman



- David Punch



- Matas Vokietaitis

Baylor

- Kayden Mingo



- Brett Decker Jr.



- Dylan Mingo



- Elijah Williams



- Juslin Bodo Bodo

Follow along belong at tipoff for live updates and highlights of the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.