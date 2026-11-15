Live Game Thread, Updates for No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears
In this story:
The No. 7 Texas Longhorns have breezed through the early portion of their non-conference schedule and are 3-0 as the second season under Sean Miller gets into full swing.
The same goes for the Baylor Bears, who won each of their first three games by at least 22 points.
Now, the two former Big 12 rivals are meeting once again, this time as non-conference opponents during the San Antonio Hoops Showdown at Frost Bank Center on Sunday.
Baylor is a Dangerous Team Despite Being Unranked
Despite being unranked, Baylor showed during the preseason slate that its once again ready to make a run back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out on March Madness for the first time in six years last season. The Bears won exhibitions over No. 1 Florida and No. 3 Illinois, a surprising pair of results that caught the attention of college basketball fans around the country.
With head coach Scott Drew at the helm, Baylor has always been an elite program but beating two Top 3 teams in the preseason certainly came as a surprise for a team that finished with a 17-17 record last year.
It's clear last season was a one-off in Waco.
Projected Starting Lineups
Texas
- Isaiah Johnson
- Austin Goosby
- Elyjah Freeman
- David Punch
- Matas Vokietaitis
Baylor
- Kayden Mingo
- Brett Decker Jr.
- Dylan Mingo
- Elijah Williams
- Juslin Bodo Bodo
Follow along belong at tipoff for live updates and highlights of the game.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7