How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. Baylor, Projected Starting Lineups & More
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The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are heading south to San Antonio for their biggest game so far this season, as they'll take on the Baylor Bears at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams enter the San Antonio Hoops Showdown at 3-0 after cruising to blowout wins in each of their first three games.
Sunday's matchup now marks the toughest early test for each team in what will mark the 264th all-time meeting between the two programs dating back to the days of the Southwest Conference and Big 12.
How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor
Who: No. 7 Texas Longhorns (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
What: San Antonio Hoops Showdown
When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. CT
Where: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)
TV/Streaming: ESPN
Radio: Longhorns Radio Network
Radio Announcers: Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst)
Series History: Texas leads, 165-98. Last meeting: Baylor 93-85 (Mar. 4, 2024; Waco)
Projected Starting Five
Texas
- Isaiah Johnson
- Austin Goosby
- Elyjah Freeman
- David Punch
- Matas Vokietaitis
Baylor
- Kayden Mingo
- Brett Decker Jr.
- Dylan Mingo
- Elijah Williams
- Juslin Bodo Bodo
What Sean Miller Said About Baylor
“Baylor is a national championship program, and their coach is one of the game's best," Miller said. "We we respect them. That's why we played that game, and I think as we move forward and we're more settled, and I think we have more answers to like the future, you have more confidence to maybe play some of those teams earlier than maybe we did this year."
"Baylor is certainly a step up, and again, they're in my mind they're one of the country's best teams," Miller said. "If you look at what they've done in their exhibition season, you know the players that they have on their roster that are really playing at a high level. You know the type of program that they are. You know we know we're playing against a really good opponent, and you know at the end of that game we'll continue to grow and learn a lot. The objective is to play our best and win, but I think that gives us our best chance right now to do both, to to to play to win and also to learn the most."
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Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow ZachDimmitt7