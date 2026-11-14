How to Watch No. 7 Texas vs. Baylor, Projected Starting Lineups & More

The No. 7 Texas Longhorns are heading south to San Antonio for their biggest game so far this season, as they'll take on the Baylor Bears at the Frost Bank Center on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams enter the San Antonio Hoops Showdown at 3-0 after cruising to blowout wins in each of their first three games.

Sunday's matchup now marks the toughest early test for each team in what will mark the 264th all-time meeting between the two programs dating back to the days of the Southwest Conference and Big 12.

How to Watch Texas vs. Baylor

Texas Longhorns guard Austin Goosby (10) dribbles the ball against Grambling State Tigers guard Brandon Hardy (4) during the first half at Moody Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 7 Texas Longhorns (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Baylor Bears (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)



What: San Antonio Hoops Showdown



When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. CT



Where: Frost Bank Center (San Antonio, TX)



TV/Streaming: ESPN



Radio: Longhorns Radio Network



Radio Announcers: Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst)



Series History: Texas leads, 165-98. Last meeting: Baylor 93-85 (Mar. 4, 2024; Waco)

Projected Starting Five

Texas



- Isaiah Johnson



- Austin Goosby



- Elyjah Freeman



- David Punch



- Matas Vokietaitis

Baylor



- Kayden Mingo



- Brett Decker Jr.



- Dylan Mingo



- Elijah Williams



- Juslin Bodo Bodo

What Sean Miller Said About Baylor

“Baylor is a national championship program, and their coach is one of the game's best," Miller said. "We we respect them. That's why we played that game, and I think as we move forward and we're more settled, and I think we have more answers to like the future, you have more confidence to maybe play some of those teams earlier than maybe we did this year."

"Baylor is certainly a step up, and again, they're in my mind they're one of the country's best teams," Miller said. "If you look at what they've done in their exhibition season, you know the players that they have on their roster that are really playing at a high level. You know the type of program that they are. You know we know we're playing against a really good opponent, and you know at the end of that game we'll continue to grow and learn a lot. The objective is to play our best and win, but I think that gives us our best chance right now to do both, to to to play to win and also to learn the most."

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