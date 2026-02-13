How to Watch Texas Longhorns Basketball vs. Missouri Tigers
After a rollercoaster start for the Texas Longhorns to start the season, and then a little into conference play as well, they seemed to have found their rhythm in the second half of the season.
Fresh off a three-game winning streak, the Longhorns will now square off with a familiar foe, the Missouri Tigers. Looking to remain hot, the Longhorns will continue to build their case as a March Madness team.
Here is how to watch the Longhorns take on the Tigers on Valentines day.
How to Watch Texas vs. Missouri
- Who: Texas Longhorns 15-9 (6-5 in the SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers 17-7 (7-4 in the SEC)
- What: 12th SEC game of the season for both teams
- When: Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Mizzou Arena (Columbia, Missouri)
- TV/Streaming: ESPN2
- Radio: Longhorn Radio Network, Sirius XM 374
- Radio Announcers: Craig Way (Play-by-play), Roger Wallace (Color Analyst)
- Last Season: The Longhorns finished 19-16 and 6-12 in SEC play, they would make the tournament as a 13 seed and would go on to lose in the quarterfinals against the Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers went 22-12, including 10-8 in conference play, and would make the NCAA Tournament as a six-seed, but would be knocked out in the first round in an upset loss.
- Series History: The Longhorns and Tigers are tied in the all-time series 5-5, and the Longhorns will be looking for their second win on the road against the Tigers, as they are 1-3 all time.
Meet the Coaches
- Sean Miller, Texas: Miller is in his first season as the head coach at the Forty Acres, leaving Xavier, where he was the head coach since 2022. He has a 502-204 record overall as a head coach since 2004. He played five seasons in Pittsburgh as a point guard, earning All-Big East honors once.
- Dennis Gates, Missouri: Gates is in his fourth season as the head coach of the Tigers and has amassed a record of 71-53 during his time there, and is 1-3 in the NCAA Tournament. He played four season at California.
What to Know About the Tigers
The Tigers are one of the better defenses in the SEC, ranking sixth in points allowed, giving up just 73.9 to their opponents so far this season. They have proven to struggle along the boards though, ranking 10th in rebounds, averaging just 37.1 a game.
Mark Mitchell is their top player, leading the team in points, rebounds, and assists. He averages 17.2 points per game, and is one of three players on the team averaging double-digits or more, joined by Jayden Stone and Jacob Crews, who average 14.8 and 10.5 respectively.
JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.