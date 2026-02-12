Latest Bracketology Gives Texas Men's Basketball a Shot at March Madness

Texas men's basketball has had its ups and downs, but the team's latest three-game win streak in the SEC may mark a turning point in the season. Now sitting at 15-9 with a 6-5 record in conference play, the Longhorns are looking to sneak into March Madness.

With the release of Joe Lunardi's latest bracketology rankings, Texas is currently slated for yet another berth in March Madness, taking a similar route to last season.

Will Texas Once Again Find Itself On the Bubble?

Texas' Dailyn Swain (3) tries to save a ball from out of bounds in the second half of the men's college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday Jan. 31, 2026. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last season, Texas found its way into March Madness on the bubble, playing in the First Four round. It was in this initial round that Texas lost to Xavier, an opponent that was then led by current Texas head coach Sean Miller, ending the Longhorns season.

According to ESPN's Bracketology, Texas's current projection for this season's tournament is among the last four in, one of the final teams admitted to the tournament. Once again on the bubble of a postseason berth, Texas would have to compete with a fellow team on the edge of the tournament for a spot in the regular 64-team bracket.

The Longhorns, though, seem to be trending in a positive direction in terms of the team's March Madness hopes. In SEC play, the Longhorns sit at 6-5, with three of their wins coming against ranked opponents.

Texas defeated formerly ranked No. 13 Alabama, No. 10 Vanderbilt and No. 21 Georgia through its first seven games in conference play. While Vanderbilt is the only one of these three teams to currently still sit in the AP Top 25 at No. 19, the wins over three of their most difficult opponents certainly kept the Longhorns' hopes for a run in the postseason alive.

Though they seem to excel against ranked conference opponents to start SEC play, except in a loss to No. 21 Tennessee, Texas would lose all four of its unranked matchups through eight games. That streak was recently broken when the Longhorns defeated unranked Oklahoma in late January. In the next two games, Texas would face two more unranked opponents in South Carolina and Ole Miss and walk away with victories.

Now with a winning record in conference play for the first time this season, the Longhorns will look ahead in hopes of continuing their win streak. Next on the schedule is a game this Saturday against 16-7 Missouri, a team that sits one place above Texas in the SEC standings with a 6-4 conference record.

The Longhorns will then face another set of Tigers when the team plays LSU next Tuesday. LSU is struggling in SEC play, currently tied for the worst conference record at 2-9 with Oklahoma and South Carolina.

If the Longhorns can find themselves securing wins over their next pair of games, they put themselves in an increasingly favorable position to make March Madness.