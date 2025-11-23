Sean Miller Doesn't Hold Back on Impact of Austin Goosby's Commitment
AUSTIN -- It's clear how much the addition of four-star guard Austin Goosby means to Sean Miller and the Texas Longhorns men's basketball program.
The team officially announced Wednesday the signing of Goosby, who committed to the Longhorns over BYU, Duke and Baylor.
The commitment announcement came on Miller's birthday, who just so happens to share a birthday with Goosby. In a statement from the team, Miller said the news was one of the best birthday gifts he could have received.
Look no further for proof about what Goosby's addition means to the program.
Austin Goosby Was a Priority for Texas from Day 1
In a statement released by the team, Miller said that Goosby was recruiting priotity as soon as he was hired.
"When you become the head coach at The University of Texas, everything starts with the state we’re in,” Miller said. “It’s incredibly important that you are able to recruit the right people and players that fit who we are and this amazing place that we all are a part of. Austin Goosby as a person, as a student, the family that he comes from, the winning pedigree that he brings to the table and obviously the talented basketball player that he is, he was a priority for us almost on the day that I got here as the new head coach."
As for the birthday gift, Miller didn't sugarcoat that either.
"To see this come through and have him sign with us today is a big, big moment. Austin and I have the same birthday so as I told him, one of the great gifts I’ve ever received on my birthday is his commitment to The University of Texas."
Goosby is one of three guards to sign with Texas in 2026, but he has set himself apart from many other players in the class.
"In terms of Austin as a player, he’s very unique in that he has great size and athleticism but he also has an incredible basketball IQ," Miller said. "His ability to make decisions passing and playmaking are second to none. Defensively, his ability to change the game with steals and blocks and being able to guard a variety of players really makes him the ultimate two-way guard. He has a limitless future and we’re excited to help him reach all of his goals and dreams, and I know he will help us become a better program.”