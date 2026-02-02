Sean Miller Secures Major Career Milestone With Win Over Oklahoma

Texas men's basketball defeated its first unranked opponent in the SEC on Saturday, improving to 13-9 on the season and 4-5 in conference play.

The Longhorns' win marked more than just the team's fourth victory, but the 500th in head coach Sean Miller's career, though the NCAA only credits him with 450 due to the 2017 corruption scandal while he was at Arizona.

Still, building a resume as one of college basketball's top head coaches, Miller's milestone 500th win is the latest marker in an already accomplished career.

Millers Continued History of Success

Jan 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller reacts to a play during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Despite only having 450 wins recognized by the NCAA, Miller said that he feels his 500 wins are real.

"I shook the other coach's hand, walked into the locker room that I was a part of, and had the joy that you only experience in college sports, that did happen to me 500 times," Miller said after the game. "As sure as I know, l've been a part of 57 Christmases. I've been a part of 500 wins, so l'll just say that."

Miller is currently in his first season with the Longhorns, looking to improve the program after a 19-16 finish to the 2024-25 season and early exit from March Madness.

Before Texas, Miller was head coach of Xavier over two separate stints and at Arizona. In his first tenure with Xavier from 2004 to 2009. In that time, the Musketeers won 120 games and made four appearances in March Madness. It was in 2008 when Miller was recognized for his efforts, earning Coach of the Year honors for the Atlantic 10.

Miller then spent 12 seasons in Arizona, where Miller took his next 150 wins, with only 68 losses. In that time, Miller was head coach to various standout players, including Deandre Ayton, who would go on to be selected with the first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

From 2022 to 2025, Miller returned to Xavier, where he would coach the Musketeers to two more March Madness appearances, including last season. It was in March Madness that Miller, as head coach of Xavier, would face off against former men's basketball head coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns.

Xavier would defeat Texas 86-80, and the Longhorns would subsequently move on from Terry and hire Miller as the team's new head coach. Now at Texas, Miller has passed a major milestone in his career, as he looks to bring success back to Texas men's basketball.

This season, though, has had its ups and downs for the Longhorns, especially in SEC play. While three of the team's four conference wins have come against ranked opponents, four of their five losses have come against unranked teams.

The only ranked SEC team to defeat Texas this season is Tennessee, the No. 21 team in the AP top 25, at the time. While the Volunteers are still receiving votes, they are currently unranked. The team now looks for back-to-back wins when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday at the Moody Center.